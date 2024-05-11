Marchand Termed Day-to-Day with Upper-Body Injury

Areas for Improvement
After two consecutive lopsided losses that have put them in a 2-1 hole in their second-round series against the Panthers, Boston knows its overall battle level must be elevated.
“You want to give yourself a chance and play the right way,” said Coyle. “There’s some pretty good teams left in these playoffs at this stage in the season. It’s not easy. And you don’t want it to be easy, honestly. That’s what makes it worth it in the end. We’re looking forward to the opportunity, it’s about that next game, that next play, that next shift.
“There’s gonna be ups and downs, nothing’s gonna be perfect, but we’ve got to give ourselves a chance. Whether they come out hard, they have their push, it’s up to us to create ours. We’ve got to do that quicker, we’ve got to stay out of the box – that kind of dampened our momentum that we had a few times last night. Little things like that, we’ll create our bounces by our work ethic.
“We win our battles 1-on-1, we give ourselves a pretty good chance to win games. We’ve seen that in these playoffs. Simplifying things usually plays into our favor the way that we play.”
McAvoy said that despite now being in a series deficit, the belief within the dressing room remains.
“I have a lot of confidence and a lot of faith in this group,” said McAvoy. “It’s a really close group…we all believe in here. That doesn’t change. We’ve had pockets in Game 1 where we played great…now we’ve got to put it together for 60 and build on something here. That’s what we’re looking for on Sunday and can’t wait for the opportunity.”