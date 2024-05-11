Marchand Termed Day-to-Day with Upper-Body Injury

Should they be without Marchand for Game 4 on Sunday night, Charlie Coyle said the Bruins must view it as an opportunity for everyone else to step up.

“You never want to see someone go down and not be able to come back, especially a guy who’s your leader and your best player. You want everyone to be healthy and everyone chip in, but it’s an opportunity to step up and we can do that,” said Coyle.

“You see Toronto do that against us earlier with [Auston] Matthews out, they come together and throw together a couple good games without him. It’s just an opportunity for us. I think you’ll see guys take on more responsibility and opportunity and rise to that occasion. We do it together and we want to play for guys who are out of the lineup and can’t be in there or wish they could be in there.

“That’s why we play out there, we play for each other and that’s something we’re gonna do [Sunday].”

Alternate captain Charlie McAvoy echoed Coyle’s sentiments, adding that when it comes to filling the leadership void, the Bruins must do so collectively.

“You can’t replace Marchy’s leadership. He’s 1 of 1 in that term,” said McAvoy. “He knows what to say. He’s experienced. Picking up the slack…it’s a group effort. A lot of guys stepped up, a lot of guys talked [in Game 3].

“You’re down [a player] in the third period there and everything’s in front of you, you’ve got everything to play for. There was no quit in our team and I thought that was good. There were some good things we can work on moving forward.”