Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers | Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Bruins skated away with a convincing victory in their series opener against the Florida Panthers on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena. But at this time of the year, a 5-1 win does not mean there still isn’t room for improvement.

So, when the Black & Gold meet the Panthers for Game 2 of Round 2 on Wednesday night, they’ll be looking to shore things up in a number of areas.

“We’ve got to be better with our execution,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “We’ve got to be physical, we’ve got to start on time, and we’ve got to play North. We’re worried about ourselves. We know they’re gonna be better.

“Probably felt a little bit better about our game [after watching the film]. But still too many icings, not playing North quick enough, not enough puck support to gain lines and get into the offensive zone.”