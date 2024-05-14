Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers | Game 5

Keeping Their Focus

The Bruins know that, at this point, there isn’t much to say. As their season sits on the brink, all that matters is a win in Game 5.

“At this point, we all know the situation we’re in and the adversity that we face coming through these last few games and even last round,” said Geekie. “I don’t know if there’s much to be said. I think we all understand what’s at stake for us. I think everyone’s ready to go tonight.”

Despite facing such a significant challenge, Boston has learned from recent history that the series is hardly over.

“Obviously we put ourselves in this position, down 3-1, but we just have to take it game by game, day by day, and that’s our focus here,” said Andrew Peeke. “You guys saw last series and what Toronto was able to do to us and last year with how the series went with Florida and Boston last year. For us, we’re do or die right now so we have to come out with that mentality and take advantage of it.”

In addition, the Bruins believe they can have success against Florida, as evidenced by their 4-0 record against them in the regular season and their strong showing in Game 1 of this series.

“It’s no secret what’s at stake here tonight,” said Peeke. “I think we can use that to our advantage - high emotion, high intensity…obviously we had an extremely good regular season against this team and Game 1 we played really well. If we execute our game plan, good things happen for us. I think we really just have to focus on what works for us and push that forward.”

Boston has also experienced facing elimination once already this postseason with its thrilling Game 7 overtime win against Toronto.

“It kind of elevates the intensity for us a little bit,” said Geekie. “You know what’s at stake, but when you get to experience that in Game 7, especially, I’m sure it helps a little bit. We’re gonna try to use that to our advantage and try to carry it into tonight.”