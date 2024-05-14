Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers | Game 5

Marchand sidelined again as Boston aims to keep season alive

blog
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Bruins will be without their captain once again on Tuesday night as they aim to keep their season alive in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

Brad Marchand, who has been sidelined since the second period of Game 3, took part in the team’s morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena but will not be an option for the Black & Gold, who face a 3-1 deficit in their second-round matchup.

“I think our focus is on our structure, our execution, and getting ready to win Game 5. Now, giving [Marchand] an opportunity is extra motivation, yes,” said coach Jim Montgomery, who noted that it’s been a boost to have Marchand with the team in Sunrise.

“Well, his presence,” added Montgomery. “There’s an intensity to him about everything he does and there’s a professionalism to everything he does. It’s a calming effect on the group. It’s what we’re used to.”

Forward Morgan Geekie echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying that the Bruins will be trying to “get the job done” for their captain.

“It’s great [to have him on the trip],” said Geekie. “He’s a great captain and everyone has a lot of respect for him in this room. Good to see him on the ice, for sure, and making progress. We’re just happy he’s around. He’s a super happy guy and brings a lot of energy to the room and you notice when he’s not around. It’s a good thing that he’s here.”

Montgomery talks before Round 2, Game 5

Keeping Their Focus

The Bruins know that, at this point, there isn’t much to say. As their season sits on the brink, all that matters is a win in Game 5.

“At this point, we all know the situation we’re in and the adversity that we face coming through these last few games and even last round,” said Geekie. “I don’t know if there’s much to be said. I think we all understand what’s at stake for us. I think everyone’s ready to go tonight.”

Despite facing such a significant challenge, Boston has learned from recent history that the series is hardly over.

“Obviously we put ourselves in this position, down 3-1, but we just have to take it game by game, day by day, and that’s our focus here,” said Andrew Peeke. “You guys saw last series and what Toronto was able to do to us and last year with how the series went with Florida and Boston last year. For us, we’re do or die right now so we have to come out with that mentality and take advantage of it.”

In addition, the Bruins believe they can have success against Florida, as evidenced by their 4-0 record against them in the regular season and their strong showing in Game 1 of this series.

“It’s no secret what’s at stake here tonight,” said Peeke. “I think we can use that to our advantage - high emotion, high intensity…obviously we had an extremely good regular season against this team and Game 1 we played really well. If we execute our game plan, good things happen for us. I think we really just have to focus on what works for us and push that forward.”

Boston has also experienced facing elimination once already this postseason with its thrilling Game 7 overtime win against Toronto.

“It kind of elevates the intensity for us a little bit,” said Geekie. “You know what’s at stake, but when you get to experience that in Game 7, especially, I’m sure it helps a little bit. We’re gonna try to use that to our advantage and try to carry it into tonight.”

Geekie talks with the media before Game 5

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery was not asked about making any lineup changes, nor who he would start in goal, though it did not appear that there would be any tweaks for Game 5.
  • Montgomery said the Bruins can generate more shots on goal, “by hanging on to more pucks. I know I say it all the time, but we’ve been really quick strikes, we’ve thrown pucks to the net, we’ve thrown pucks to the net from behind the net, from the side wall. We’re not moving our feet to protect pucks and putting it in areas where we can retrieve it and force them to defend either.”
  • Peeke said that the Bruins can generate more offense by improving their transition game. “Moving the puck quick, using our legs, attacking that middle ice,” he said. “I think when we do that a lot opens up. I think that’s a big aspect. Possessing the puck more in the offensive zone, not necessarily throwing pucks away, using behind the net and going low to high and focusing on getting shots through. Florida does that a lot in their offensive zone so I think we can replicate that a little more”
  • Peeke, who has played the past two games since returning from injury that kept him out since Game 2 against Toronto, said he is “feeling good” physically. “Good, good. Jumping right in, not taking it slow and getting right after it.”

Peeke talks ahead of Round 2, Game 5 vs. FLA

News Feed

Sweeney Addresses Media Ahead of Bruins’ Return to Florida

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Bruins Pushed to Brink with Game 4 Loss to Panthers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers | Game 4

Marchand Termed Day-to-Day with Upper-Body Injury

Bruins Drop Game 3 to Panthers, Fall into 2-1 Series Hole

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers | Game 3

Bruins Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

Bruins Drop Game 2 to Panthers, Series Even at 1

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers | Game 2

Lohrei, Brazeau Blossoming on the Fly

For Carlo, It Was Certainly A Day to Remember 

Swayman Makes 38 Saves As Bruins Defeat Panthers in Game 1

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers | Second Round

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown on Emergency Basis

Pastrnak Answers the Call in Game 7

NHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second-Round Playoff Series vs. Florida Panthers

Pastrnak, Bruins Eliminate Maple Leafs with OT Win in Game 7