Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers | Game 5

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Bruins will be without their captain once again on Tuesday night as they aim to keep their season alive in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.
Brad Marchand, who has been sidelined since the second period of Game 3, took part in the team’s morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena but will not be an option for the Black & Gold, who face a 3-1 deficit in their second-round matchup.
“I think our focus is on our structure, our execution, and getting ready to win Game 5. Now, giving [Marchand] an opportunity is extra motivation, yes,” said coach Jim Montgomery, who noted that it’s been a boost to have Marchand with the team in Sunrise.
“Well, his presence,” added Montgomery. “There’s an intensity to him about everything he does and there’s a professionalism to everything he does. It’s a calming effect on the group. It’s what we’re used to.”
Forward Morgan Geekie echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying that the Bruins will be trying to “get the job done” for their captain.
“It’s great [to have him on the trip],” said Geekie. “He’s a great captain and everyone has a lot of respect for him in this room. Good to see him on the ice, for sure, and making progress. We’re just happy he’s around. He’s a super happy guy and brings a lot of energy to the room and you notice when he’s not around. It’s a good thing that he’s here.”