Bjorkstrand scores twice for Kraken in win against Bruins

Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins (15-13-3), who lost 8-1 to the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday and have dropped consecutive games after winning four straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 16 saves.

“After the first six minutes of the game where we were short-handed [three times], I thought our 5-on-5 game started to come around,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “We generated, we had some opportunities, we had some looks. It just didn’t go in the back of the net for us tonight.”

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 24 seconds into the first period, tipping a Matty Beniers snap shot from the left circle through Korpisalo’s five-hole as he fell to the ice.

“I think [the power play] is connecting well out there,” Bjorkstrand said. “Guys are on the same page, I think we’re moving it around. We’re not really too set in our positions, so we feel like we have a little freedom, and we’re able to read off each other.”

Jaden Schwartz pushed it to 2-0 at 5:14. He took a pass in the left corner, drove to the net, and lifted a backhand over Korpisalo’s right shoulder from a tight angle below the left circle.

“The second goal, I thought, was equally important [to the first],” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “It came right after our third power play there in the first period and wasn't a power-play goal, but you're only going to get so many opportunities on the power play in a game.”

Marchand cut it to 2-1, converting on a penalty shot at 10:28 of the second period after Brandon Montour dove on a loose puck in the crease. Marchand drove into the zone with speed and slipped a backhand between Grubauer’s pads, scoring the seventh penalty shot of his NHL career to tie Pavel Bure for the most in League history.

“Sometimes they go in, sometimes you have more confidence on [penalty shots] than others,” Marchand said. “I felt confident in that situation and got lucky.”