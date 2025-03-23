Carlsson's go-ahead goal lifts Sharks past Bruins

Defenseman scores with 3:23 remaining for San Jose in 1st game since Nov. 1, 2022; Boston loses 5th straight

Bruins at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Lucas Carlsson scored the game-winning goal with 3:23 left in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

Carlsson put the puck over Joonas Korpisalo's blocker with a backhand after Will Smith's shot rebounded to the left of the crease. The defenseman also had an assist in his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2022, when he was with the Florida Panthers.

He had played 44 games for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League this season, with 10 goals and 13 assists, after the Sharks signed him to a two-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2024.

"It's been tough the last 10 months, but now I feel so much better," Carlsson said.

BOS@SJS: Carlsson nets first goal of the season with backhand

William Eklund also had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (19-42-9), who are 2-2-0 in their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

"I thought we worked extremely hard tonight. I thought we got our effort back," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We had a good feeling going into the third period."

Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins (30-32-9), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Korpisalo made 18 saves. The Bruins are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

"I thought we had a number of opportunities to make it 2-1 ourselves in the third period," Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. "Just unable to finish off our opportunities."

BOS@SJS: Celebrini, Eklund team up for opening goal

Eklund put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 2:13 of the second period, beating Korpisalo five-hole after a pass from Celebrini from along the right boards.

"We were actually talking on the bench," Celebrini said. "Eklund said something about going five-hole on him, and then he went five-hole on him."

Mittelstadt tied the game 1-1 at 16:50. After Georgiev moved the puck to Vincent Desharnais, Cole Koepke took the puck away and fed Mittelstadt in front before Georgiev could get back to the crease.

"There was a stretch where I thought we could've played better, but we had them on their heels," Mittelstadt said.

BOS@SJS: Mittelstadt fires it in from the slot

Barclay Goodrow got Eklund's pass at center ice for the empty net goal and the 3-1 final with 50 seconds remaining.

NOTES: The Bruins had won 14 straight games against the Sharks dating to the 2016-17 season, which was the longest active winning streak by a team against a single opponent. ... Celebrini recorded his sixth multiassist game and tied Pat Falloon (six in 1991-92) for the most by a Sharks rookie in a single season.

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Bruins Fall to Vegas in Road Trip Opener

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

Prospects Report: Minten Notches Hat Trick for P-Bruins

Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell and Michael Callahan on Emergency Basis

Bruins Fall to Sabres in OT for Third Straight Loss

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2025 Sportsmanship Awards

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Bruins Fall to Lightning for Second Straight Loss

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Mittelstadt, Khusnutdinov Score First Goals as B's in Loss to Ottawa

Need to Know: Bruins at Senators

Bruins have 'something brewing' after comeback win against rival Panthers

Bruins Rally with Three Goals in Third to Take Down Florida

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Swayman, Bruins Shut Out Lightning to End Three-Game Skid

Marchand trade to Panthers signals end of era for Bruins

Boston Bruins Acquire Fraser Minten, 2026 First-Round Draft Pick and 2025 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Toronto Maple Leafs