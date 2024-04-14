PITTSBURGH -- The Boston Bruins had six different goal-scorers to end the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Six Different Goal Scorers Lift Bruins in Pittsburgh
Boston maintains lead in Atlantic Division with 6-4 win over Penguins
Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had two assists for the Bruins (47-18-15), who have won five of six. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.
Boston is first in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in overtime Saturday.
“We're fighting for first, but we're more worried about getting our game ready for the playoffs,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We're worried about Game 1 in the playoffs. Whether we're first or second, it would be nice to be first, but that's not as paramount as our game being ready.”
Erik Karlsson had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game, Michael Bunting scored twice, and Drew O'Connor had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (37-31-12), who were 7-0-3 in their previous 10 games. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period of his 11th straight start; Tristan Jarry made 12 saves in relief, his first game since March 24.
“I just think the important thing that we have to be aware of and be focused on is the game right in front of us,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “That’s really the only thing we can control. We knew this was a tough stretch. This was going to be a tough one tonight against one of the best teams in the League.”
Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 8:08 of the second period, poking in the puck under Nedeljkovic, before Zacha scored 14 seconds later, making it 2-0 at 8:22 with a wrist shot from the slot on a rebound.
"Obviously, they're fighting for their lives,” DeBrusk said. “I think with the later start, it was definitely a different feel to the game. I guess first period, and probably after that, there were some momentum shifts. They had some good shifts.
“We capitalized on our chances. Another a good test for us. That's what we're going to be seeing coming up.”
Bryan Rust cut it to 2-1 at 10:27, tapping in a pass from O’Connor.
Kevin Shattenkirk extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:35 to end a 28-game goal drought with a snap shot from the right face-off circle, resulting in Jarry replacing Nedeljkovic.
“I thought the atmosphere was great tonight,” Shattenkirk said. “So it kind of creates that playoff atmosphere for us, juices you up a little bit, rather than playing somewhere that may be a little bit quieter and might be harder to get into the game.”
Brad Marchand pushed it to 4-1 with a shorthanded goal at 14:54 on a wrist shot through Jarry's five-hole. It was his 36th career shorthanded goal, moving him into a tie with Sergei Fedorov for eighth place on the NHL's all-time list.
Bunting scored on the same power play, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at 15:52 by tipping in a pass from Evgeni Malkin in the crease.
O’Connor cut it to 4-3 on a short-handed goal at 4:32 of the third period, backhanding the puck past Marchand, going around him and holding him off for a shot from the slot.
Morgan Geekie made it 5-3 on a one-timer at 14:10 before Danton Heinen scored an empty-net goal, extending it to 6-3 at 17:13.
Forward Pat Maroon had one shot on goal in 13:16 of ice time in his Bruins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on March 8. He had not played since having back surgery on Feb. 6.