Six Different Goal Scorers Lift Bruins in Pittsburgh

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had two assists for the Bruins (47-18-15), who have won five of six. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Boston is first in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in overtime Saturday.

“We're fighting for first, but we're more worried about getting our game ready for the playoffs,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We're worried about Game 1 in the playoffs. Whether we're first or second, it would be nice to be first, but that's not as paramount as our game being ready.”

Erik Karlsson had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game, Michael Bunting scored twice, and Drew O'Connor had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (37-31-12), who were 7-0-3 in their previous 10 games. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period of his 11th straight start; Tristan Jarry made 12 saves in relief, his first game since March 24.

“I just think the important thing that we have to be aware of and be focused on is the game right in front of us,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “That’s really the only thing we can control. We knew this was a tough stretch. This was going to be a tough one tonight against one of the best teams in the League.”