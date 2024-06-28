Bruins GM discusses Ullmark trade, free agency, and more

On the trade of Linus Ullmark to Ottawa earlier this week…

Sweeney: “Linus was a really good addition to the Boston Bruins and we made a decision that, in this case, both goaltenders [Ullmark and Swayman] have advocated to continue to want to play 55 games and that’s a tough, unless somebody gets hurt, to have both guys playing to that level. We wish him well.”

On the addition of forward Mark Kastelic in the Ullmark trade…

Sweeney: “Mark brings a unique skillset to the bottom part of our group that we feel will complement our team. We’re happy to add another right shot. He’s well above 50 percent on his face-offs; it’s an area that we got a little bit wonky in in the latter part of the playoffs. During the course of the year, we did a really good job at it, but you can always use that.

“He can play both center and wing, probably toggles pretty well with Johnny [Beecher] in that case with left-shot draws, right-shot draws in the defensive zone. We’re gonna build in penalty killing…he’s really excited to be a Boston Bruin.”

On the addition of goalie Joonas Korpisalo in the Ullmark trade…

Sweeney: “Joonas has been a high-level goaltender…and then being able to translate to our team…that’s to be determined. Jeremy would like to get into the upper echelon of playing 50-some-odd games and hasn’t done that so we have to see where that goes and as the year goes along how well he plays. And Joonas has obviously played at a high level and been a starter.

“I think the ability to be able to complement Jeremy, to be able to push Jeremy, and want the net himself is generally a good competitive atmosphere. It’s what Jeremy has been used to since he’s been in the National Hockey League and he’s earned everything that’s come

his way.

“I think we feel really good about him as a guy that can complement and can push because we feel that there’s more ground for him to get back to.”

On Brandon Bussi challenging for the backup goalie spot…

Sweeney: “I don’t want to lose sight of Brandon in the sense that he’s paid his dues, he wants his opportunity in the National Hockey League. If he beats out, in this case all likelihood Joonas, then we’ll have to give him the opportunity. He requires waivers, it’s part of the cycle of all the players when they start to mature and an opportunity presents, then we’ll have to make a tough decision.

On negotiations with Swayman, who is a restricted free agent…

Sweeney: “It’s a priority for us to continue to have the discussions necessary to get Jeremy under contract. We’ll continue to do that, we’ve been doing that and we’ll hopefully find it in due course because that’s the priority.”

On negotiations with unrestricted free agent Jake DeBrusk…

Sweeney: “I don’t have any update. At this point in time, I suspect Jake will head to UFA and test the market. We’ve been consistent that we’ve been in negotiations with Jake, haven’t had any productive talks in quite some time. At the end of the day, that’s his prerogative to see what July 1 brings for him.”

On negotiations with unrestricted free agent Danton Heinen…

Sweeney: Meeting with [Allain Roy], his agent this week. We’ve been in close contact with Al. You get closer to July 1, you know that other teams have recognized and acknowledged what Danton did for us this current year. It always factors in. In a perfect world, you get Danton back because of the versatility and the quality of the person and what he brought to our hockey club. There’s other areas that we’re trying to target during our free agency period. To be determined on that front.”

On what he’s looking for in free agency…

Sweeney: “We’d like to deepen the middle of the ice and that’s where we’ve been focused and trying to have those talks with our group to see who would be the guy and see if we can add a player of that nature. I think we’re going to try to continue to strengthen our back end and complement the group we have there. And then from there it’s sort of how much of the pie is left with a clear acknowledgement that Jeremy is part of this equation.

“In a perfect world, you have a deal done there prior to but it’s OK…we’ll find the deal for Jeremy to make him a Boston Bruin and we just have to attack. I can’t tell you we’re going to satisfy every area that our group has identified, or you might identify. We are gonna be aggressive to improve our hockey club.”

On if he intends to make a selection with the first-round pick (25th overall) acquired in the Ullmark deal…

Sweeney: “That’s not 100 percent. Ideally, we provided a shot to the scouting staff in a good way and we’re happy to get back into the first round, the players, the board…whether or not we move back…unlikely for us to try to move up, but you never cross it out because there might be a guy that our guys are very excited about. But getting back into the top part of the Draft was important for us…hopefully we take advantage of it.”

On Fabian Lysell’s 2023-24 season…

Sweeney: “We were really excited about Fabian’s trajectory and year was trending until that [injury later in the year]…it was violent collision. It really dinged his shoulder up, had a concussion. Good on him, he came back and actually played in the playoffs. Didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable and the timeline was easily six weeks from the time we saw it…in all likelihood if he had continued along that path and stayed healthy, he would’ve gotten an opportunity up top [in Boston].

“A lot of other guys did. He had played that well. Now he’s got to hit the reset button, have a really good offseason and come back with the intention with he knows how well he can play, he knows how much we were proud of the steps he had taken. He had a good camp last year, just still got to work on his complete game.

“One-on-one skill stuff and some of the stuff he can do to change the game are really good. Just gonna continue to build his team game as Monty would describe it and have a better understand of when to push that envelope and when to not risk/reward that most high-skilled players are gonna have to go through. “

On if any players had procedures…

Sweeney: “[Brad Marchand] had a clean-up, but he’ll be fine.”

On the changes to the coaching staff with the addition of Jay Leach…

Sweeney: “We looked at where we were previously and felt there was a gap there. And that’s not anything on [assistant] John McLean…his connection with players, developmentally, he’s a really key component of what we’re trying to do. You talk to [manager of player rehabilitation] Scott Waugh and realize what we’re trying to do and the connectivity that they have and the players themselves…Johnny’s a big part of that.

“Now Jay coming in with his experience, his familiarity with the organization, excitement to come back and complement [Chris Kelly] and Joe [Sacco] and [Jim Montgomery]. To me, there’s a synergy there that I’m really excited about. Allowing Joe to have a little more of the game management with Monty. They’re really connected on how they see the game, Joe’s penalty killing takes full ownerships of that.

“It allows Jay to work on individually and collectively with players. [Mason Lohrei’s] a part of that and continued growth and development. I think it really complements our staff now to where we are.”

Wait, There’s More

Following Thursday night’s NHL Awards in Las Vegas, the NHL announced that David Pastrnak had been named a Second-Team All-Star for the 2023-24 season. The winger joined Nashville’s Filip Forsberg, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, the Rangers’ Adam Fox, Colorado’s Cale Makar, and Vancuover’s Thatcher Demko. Pastrnak finished eighth in the Hart Trophy voting with two second-place votes, four fourth-place votes, and 15 fifth-place votes for 41 points.

Brad Marchand finished ninth in the All-Star team voting among left wings with one third-place vote, while Charlie McAvoy placed 15th among defensemen with one second-place and one third-place vote. McAvoy received two fourth-place votes and one fifth-place vote to finish 13th in the Norris voting.

Jeremy Swayman was sixth in goalie All-Star team voting with 21 third-place votes, while Linus Ullmark placed 12th with two third-place votes. In the Vezina voting, meanwhile, Ullmark finished sixth with one second-place vote and Swayman seventh with three third-place votes.