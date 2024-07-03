Kastelic’s Connection to Bruins Makes Trade A Special One

Dispatches from Dev Camp

Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel on his initial impressions of Riley Duran…

“Super pleased…. the process probably got expedited a little bit just because we had some call-ups, and he got put in a role with Patrick Brown, and he was awesome. So for me, to be transparent, I think he was a lot better than what I was expecting. And not saying that I had him at a different standard. But we were really surprised at how well his game had grown. And how confident he was in the American League. He was absolutely excellent for us. And for me, he's probably a little bit ahead of where I probably think he would be at this time. So, we're excited about his growth, his development, the person, his work ethic, and being a great teammate. I think Providence College does an amazing job of that. We've been very lucky to get two players over there in Michael Callahan and Riley Duran and I think the first thing that's evident is how great of teammates they are and their work ethic. S, we're very excited about where Riley's development is going.”

Mougenel on what Fabian Lysell needs to do to reach the pro level…

“Well, he had huge steps this year, and we forget how young Fabian is at times. We had him as a 19-year-old. The maturity that he's shown in his game, it's been great to see, things that he does really well. He has a creative mind. He plays the game at a fast pace. His speed creates a ton of anxiety, and those are the things that he has to bring to the table for [Jim Montgomery]…when you come from a different background, especially in Europe. We value different things. And sometimes, when you lay it out for kids, it's a foreign concept. And it's been two years for Fabian where the light started to go on really early on this year that you play well in your own end and itt translates into offense, and he's such a special player.

“He's a special kid, and all these offensive, gifted players, they have some sort of deficiency, especially defensively…it is really starting to come along. I think he's gonna push. He's a super proud kid. He works. He's inquisitive. He wants to learn. For Fabian, the one thing that we want, we want him to play free. I think that's really important for Fabian, especially in training camp.

“We don't want him trying to push it too hard. Just let his skill kind of speak for itself and enjoy the process. And he's still way ahead of where, I'm sure, we all probably think he should be, but we're very comfortable of his growth and his production, his production and him becoming a more mature player.”

Mougenel on where Dans Locmelis’ game has grown…

“He's an offensive guy, and I think coming over here is probably one of the best things for a lot of our European guys, especially to get acclimated to the college game. The one thing he does is he values the puck, his game’s grown, and he's getting stronger. He's an undersized guy, but he does a lot of good things inside. I think he enjoyed his year here. I was just talking to him on the ice, he said he definitely feels like he's gotten better, and it's pretty evident.”

Mougenel on what he liked about Brett Harrison’s game and development…

“Brett was a real young pro for us. And I think coming from a junior background, I think a lot of players in our league, the first year is a real tough year, and I think the best part about what we had with our young players is we had amazing veterans around him that taught him how to work. A lot of the concepts were foreign for Brett…we were very upfront and honest with Brett, this is how it's going to be. You’re gonna spend a lot of time in the weight room and a lot of time with [skating coach] Tom Ford getting better and working on your skills, and there were times in the season that his growth was amazing when things got ramped up a little bit.

“There was a little bit of a decline, but that's what young players have to go through and we're expecting him to take a huge step. You saw it today. He's a hockey player. He's a little bit of a rink rat that's a dog on a bone and has an amazing personality. We're real excited about where he's come…it's a testament of when we draft guys, the quality of a person and player. I think they hit it out of the park with Brett.”