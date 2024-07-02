NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster

Other key games include the Florida Panthers’ first trip to Boston (10/14), the Toronto Maple Leafs’ return to TD Garden (10/26) and the Bruins’ Black Friday matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (11/29).

In early December, the Bruins will play five straight road games, tied for the longest away stretch, where they’ll take on the Winnipeg Jets (12/10), Seattle Kraken (12/12), Vancouver Canucks (12/14), Calgary Flames (12/17) and Edmonton Oilers (12/19). The Bruins will again play five away games in 10 days in late March, as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (3/20), San Jose Sharks (3/22), Los Angeles Kings (3/23), Anaheim Ducks (3/26) and Detroit Red Wings (3/29).

Boston will play 16 of their 41 home games on weekends, which includes seven matinee games. The Bruins will conclude the 2024-25 regular season at TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils (4/15).

The Boston Bruins also announced today that individual game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/Tickets. The full regular season schedule can be found below.

BRUINS 2024-25 TICKET INFORMATION

Prior to the public on-sale on Wednesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. ET, Bruins Season Ticket Holders, Game Plan Holders and Season Ticket Waitlist Members will receive special presale access. Fans who would like to get first access to tickets are encouraged to sign up for the Boston Bruins Newsletter at BostonBruins.com/Newsletter.

For games played at TD Garden, tickets will range from $50.00 - $599.00. In addition to seat location, ticket prices will vary depending on opponent and date of game. Please note that ticket prices are subject to change and there is an eight-ticket limit per game.

Although full-season ticket packages are sold out, Bruins fans can join the Season Ticket Waitlist to score priority access for when full-season ticket packages become available. To join the Season Ticket Waitlist, fans can go to BostonBruins.com/SeasonTicketWaitList. Additionally, a limited number of memberships are available in the Boston Garden Society at the TD Garden. Fans interested in the Boston Garden Society can contact [email protected].

Suite rentals for groups as small as 18 and as large as 230 people, which includes Bruins game tickets, parking, food and beverage will also be available beginning Wednesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase, please email [email protected]

The Boston Bruins use only mobile ticketing, which requires fans to use their mobile device to enter the TD Garden. Mobile tickets can be accessed via the TD Garden Hub app. For more information, fans can visit

https://www.tdgarden.com/venue-info/mobile-app.

BRUINS 2024-25 FULL SCHEDULE