Duran Ramping Up for First Full Pro Season

BOSTON - Riley Duran dipped his feet into the professional game at the end of the 2023-24 season after signing his entry-level contract with the Bruins in March.

The Woburn, Massachusetts, native finished his third season with Providence College and ventured just over two miles downtown where he joined the B’s American Hockey League affiliate.

In the final 11 regular-season games, Duran tallied two goals and two assists, and skated in all four of the P-Bruins’ playoff contests.

Appearing in his fourth Development Camp, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward feels that there is extra motivation to make the team in Boston.

“Just wearing a Bruins logo, it gives you motivation every day, no matter what,” Duran said on Tuesday after the second on-ice session of Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena. “I come to camp, give it my all, and hopefully things work out.”

Boston’s sixth-round selection (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has been skating with fellow pros already this summer, hoping to bring his game to a higher level come September.

“I’ve been skating with a couple of Bruins and just all the pros from this area,” he said. “That’s helped a lot. I’m usually at college during the summer. I’m skating with these guys and living at home now. That’s the nice part. I’m just getting better every day.”

Adam McQuaid, Boston’s Player Development Coordinator, believed that Duran stood out in his brief stint with the P-Bruins last season.

“He is a simple player when it comes to work,” said McQuaid. “He does the little things well. I was impressed with his boards play, especially at the pro level. I think he really established himself as a player that the coaches could rely on, which is hard for a young player.”