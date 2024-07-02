Duran Ramping Up for First Full Pro Season

Woburn, Mass., native got taste with Providence this past spring

DURAN
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BOSTON - Riley Duran dipped his feet into the professional game at the end of the 2023-24 season after signing his entry-level contract with the Bruins in March.

The Woburn, Massachusetts, native finished his third season with Providence College and ventured just over two miles downtown where he joined the B’s American Hockey League affiliate.

In the final 11 regular-season games, Duran tallied two goals and two assists, and skated in all four of the P-Bruins’ playoff contests. 

Appearing in his fourth Development Camp, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward feels that there is extra motivation to make the team in Boston.

“Just wearing a Bruins logo, it gives you motivation every day, no matter what,” Duran said on Tuesday after the second on-ice session of Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena. “I come to camp, give it my all, and hopefully things work out.”

Boston’s sixth-round selection (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has been skating with fellow pros already this summer, hoping to bring his game to a higher level come September.

“I’ve been skating with a couple of Bruins and just all the pros from this area,” he said. “That’s helped a lot. I’m usually at college during the summer. I’m skating with these guys and living at home now. That’s the nice part. I’m just getting better every day.”

Adam McQuaid, Boston’s Player Development Coordinator, believed that Duran stood out in his brief stint with the P-Bruins last season.

“He is a simple player when it comes to work,” said McQuaid. “He does the little things well. I was impressed with his boards play, especially at the pro level. I think he really established himself as a player that the coaches could rely on, which is hard for a young player.”

Duran talks on Day 2 of Dev Camp

Groenewold Gets Going

Elliot Groenewold, Boston’s fourth round selection (110th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, is making his first appearance at Development Camp before he heads to Quinnipiac University in the fall.

The Bellows Falls, Vermont native is honing in on some important skills this week at his first camp experience.

“I’m trying to improve my game with the puck a bit,” said Groenewold. “I’m working on my puck touches all over the ice, working on my shot, getting it better, and just little area passes… all stuff that I think can take my game to the next level.”

Groenewold talks on Day 2 of Dev Camp

Wait, There’s More

McQuaid on defenseman Jackson Edward (7th rounder in 2022)…

“I love Eddy’s competitiveness and his willingness. He’s still pretty raw so there is still a large field of development and opportunity for him to grow. I’m looking forward to him turning pro and us getting to have our hands on him daily. He’s just a good kid that’s been very resilient in his life. He’s an easy kid to root for.”

McQuaid on 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau…

“It’s hard not to notice him at his size. He has calmness around the net, smooth, good hands, and has a big frame. When you look at him, he’s still a young guy that has a ton of potential. It’ll be nice that he will be close by and we will get to see him a lot. The group at Boston College has done a good job with our guys and others. He’s going to a good spot.”

McQuaid talks after Day 2 of Dev Camp

Related Content

Locker Room Raw: Jackson Edward

Locker Room Raw: Brett Harrison

Locker Room Raw: Dean Letourneau

News Feed

The Bruins’ 2024-25 Schedule: 12 Games to Circle on Your Calendar

NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster

The Scouting Report: Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

Poitras Back on the Ice at Development Camp

Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Bruins Issue Qualifying Offers to Four Players

Bruins Make Three Selections on Day Two of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Bruins Acquire Vinni Lettieri and 2024 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

Bruins Select Dean Letourneau 25th Overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Sweeney Meets Media Ahead of 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas

Brad Marchand (CAN) and Charlie McAvoy (USA) Selected to National Rosters for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Bruins Acquire Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and 2024 First-Round Draft Pick from Ottawa Senators in Exchange for Linus Ullmark

Bruins Sign Brandon Bussi to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Bruins Sign Ian Mitchell to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Bruins Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Bruins Host Fourth Boston Pride Hockey Scrimmage, Presented by TD Bank

Jay Leach Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

Behind the B Wins Fifth New England Emmy for Best Sports Program 