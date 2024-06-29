Bruins Make Three Selections on Day Two of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager announced today, June 29, that the team has made three selections on day two of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston selected defenseman Elliott Groenewold in the fourth round (110th overall), forward Jonathan Morello in the fifth round (154th overall) and defenseman Loke Johansson in the sixth round (186th overall).

Groenewold, 18, appeared in 57 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2023-24. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman was awarded USHL All-Rookie Second Team honors, recording five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. Groenewold won a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior A U-19 Challenge, skating in six tournament games for Team USA. The Bellows Falls, Vermont native is committed to play at Quinnipiac University for the 2024-25 season.

Morello, 17, appeared in 50 games with the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in 2023-24, recording 25 goals and 32 assists for 57 points. Through 11 playoff games in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward co-led the OJHL in goals (12) and Buzzers in points (21). Morello won a silver medal at the 2023 World Junior A U-19 Challenge, tallying one goal and five assists in six tournament games for Team Canada East. The Toronto, Ontario native is committed to play at Clarkson University for the 2025-26 season.

Johansson, 18, appeared in 33 games with AIK of the Swedish J20 Nationell League in 2023-24, recording five goals and eight assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman also skated in 19 games with AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan, tallying one assist. During the 2022-23 season, the Stockholm, Sweden native played in 31 games with AIK J20, notching one assist.