Getting to Know: The Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

BOSTON – Elias Lindholm felt he had an easy decision to make.

As soon as the Bruins expressed their interest in signing the veteran centerman in free agency, he jumped at the chance.

“Original Six, so much history and so many good players on the team. Also, looking at their playoff series against Florida, it’s pretty much right there. So, it was exciting to have the opportunity to join this organization,” Lindholm said on Monday afternoon after signing a seven-year deal with Boston worth an annual cap hit of $7.75 million.

“I heard a lot about the city – players and families that love being there and being a Bruin. So, obviously we're super excited and just can't wait to get going. We're thrilled.”

The 29-year-old pivot is looking for a fresh start in Boston after coming off, perhaps, the most tumultuous season of his career, which included a trade from Calgary to Vancouver in January. Lindholm, who was in the midst of a contract year, finished the 2023-24 campaign with 15 goals and 44 points, his lowest totals since 2020-21.

“Obviously, it definitely did,” Lindholm said when asked if the uncertainty affected his play. “Going into a season like that and being kind of uncertain what's going to happen, and then you kind of know after a little bit that you’re going to get traded, but you don't know when or where and so on.

“It has definitely affected me more than I was hoping, but I'm glad that time is over now and I know for a long time where I'm going to be, so it's exciting.”

Lindholm did not want to compare himself to Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron, but did say that he has long emulated his game after No. 37 and is hoping to bring some of the same elements to the Black & Gold’s lineup.

“I think it's a good fit,” said Lindholm. “Honestly, playing in the League for a long time and kind of try to look at Bergeron as much as possible. I don't want to compare myself or anything like that, but I think I can bring a little bit of what he did.

“I obviously try to come here and bring my game and come back to the player I know I can be and hopefully help this team to achieve the Stanley Cup.”

While training camp is still two months away, there are indications already that Lindholm is likely to line up between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, a prospect that certainly excites the Sweden native and former fifth overall pick.

“I mean, he's one of the top players in the League,” said Lindholm. “We'll see what's going to happen but if there's an opportunity to play with him, it'll be exciting. He's one of the special players in the League that knows how to put the puck in the net and set up players. So, if that's the case, it's exciting, but for now I haven't even thought about anything like that. It's just exciting to be a part of this organization and I can't wait to come over and settle in a little bit.”

Regardless of where he ends up in the Bruins’ lineup, Lindholm is eager to complement what he believes is already a strong group.

“Watching them in the playoffs, I think they were kind of right there,” said Lindholm. “Gave Florida a pretty good match, so I think they have a lot of good players. Good goalie, good defense. I mean, I feel like all the pieces are right there.

“I think for myself, it's just to come in and play my game and try to help this team improve and take that next step to achieve whatever I want to achieve.”

Lindholm said he heard from namesake and Swedish national team teammate Hampus Lindholm (no relation) and Bruins captain Brad Marchand before inking his deal with the Black & Gold. He also spoke with Nikita Zadorov, his former teammate with both Calgary and Vancouver, who also signed a long-term deal with Boston on Monday.

“We’ve been following each other,” said Lindholm, who added that his good friend and former Bruin Joakim Nordstrom also advised him about the benefits of playing in Boston. “It's exciting, obviously, coming to a new team like this and everything is so new, so it's always nice to have another guy that you've been around and know kind of well. So I mean, for him I think the way he ended the season there in Vancouver, he can bring a lot.

“Just knowing his presence is big body out there, as the opposing team you always need to be aware. So, it's a really good fit for us.”

Zadorov, meanwhile, had equal praise for his past and now current teammate.

“We were actually joking around last year. We played the Bruins early…’that would be a great place to play here together,’” said Zadorov. “It worked out perfect…our third team together the past four years and, hopefully, the next six years as well. And I mean, he's unbelievable. Obviously, we had a pretty good team in Calgary my first year and then he was a big part of it for sure. He had unbelievable wingers [in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk], and they put up the show, they were probably the best line in the league at that time…

“But he can just show that he can do everything. [Penalty kill], first power play, he’s a first-line centerman, he’s gonna complement his wingers, he’s an unbelievable teammate, he's the guy who's gonna go out there and compete every night, and he wants to win as much as I want. So that's definitely an exciting time for us to come to the Bruins and hopefully try to win something.”