Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General ManagerDon Sweeney announced today, July 1, the following roster transactions:

Elias Lindholm, Forward

The Bruins have signed forward Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $7.75 million.

Lindholm, 29, appeared in 26 games with the Vancouver Canucks and 49 with the Calgary Flames during the 2023-24 season, recording 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound forward has played in 818 career NHL games with Vancouver, Calgary, and Carolina, totaling 218 goals and 339 assists for 557 points with a plus-15 rating. The Boden, Sweden native was originally selected by Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Nikita Zadorov, Defenseman

The Bruins have signed defenseman Nikita Zadorov to a six-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $5 million.

Zadorov, 29, appeared in 54 games with the Vancouver Canucks and 21 with the Calgary Flames during the 2023-24 season, recording six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-6, 248-pound blueliner has skated in 642 career NHL games with Vancouver, Calgary, Chicago, Colorado, and Buffalo, totaling 47 goals and 99 assists for 146 points with a plus-12 rating. The Moscow, Russia native was originally selected by Buffalo in the first round (16th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Max Jones, Forward

The Bruins have signed forward Max Jonesto a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $1 million.

Jones, 26, appeared in 52 games with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2023-24 season, recording five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward has played in 258 career NHL games, all with Anaheim, totaling 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points. The Rochester, Michigan native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Riley Tufte, Forward

The Bruins have signed forward Riley Tufte to a one-year contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Tufte, 26, appeared in five games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023-24 season, recording one goal and one assist for two points. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward also played in 67 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) in 2023-24, totaling 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points with a plus-five rating. Tufte has skated in 273 career AHL games with the Colorado Eagles and Texas Stars, tallying 58 goals and 66 assists for 124 points with a plus-21 rating. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Cole Koepke, Forward

The Bruins have signed forward Cole Koepke to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Koepke, 26, appeared in nine games with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2023-24 season, recording two assists. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward also played in 53 games with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) in 2023-24, totaling 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points with a plus-eight rating. Koepke has skated in 183 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, tallying 49 goals and 51 assists for 100 points with a plus-16 rating. The Hermantown, Minnesota native was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jordan Oesterle, Defenseman

The Bruins have signed defenseman Jordan Oesterleto a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Oesterle, 32, appeared in 22 games with the Calgary Flames during the 2023-24 season, recording two assists. The 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman also played in 30 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) in 2023-24, totaling two goals and 17 assists for 19 points. Oesterle has skated in 371 career NHL games with Calgary, Detroit, Arizona, Chicago, and Edmonton, tallying 19 goals and 67 assists for 86 points. The Dearborn Heights, Michigan native was originally signed as a free agent by Edmonton in March 2014.

Billy Sweezey, Defenseman

The Bruins have signed defenseman Billy Sweezeyto a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Sweezey, 28, appeared in 57 games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, recording one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound blueliner has played in 205 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling five goals and 25 assists for 30 points. Sweezey has skated in nine career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed as a free agent by Columbus in March 2022.

Jeffrey Viel, Forward

The Bruins have signed forward Jeffrey Viel to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $775,000. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2024-25 season and a one-way contract for the 2025-26 season.

Viel, 27, appeared in 69 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, recording 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has played in 281 career AHL games with the Manitoba Moose and the San Jose Barracuda, totaling 62 goals and 71 assists for 133 points. Viel has also skated in 49 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks, tallying three goals and two assists for five points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed as a free agent by San Jose in May 2019.