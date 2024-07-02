The Scouting Report: Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

BOSTON – The Bruins started their July on a busy note.

General manager Don Sweeney inked centerman Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to sizeable contracts on the opening day of free agency on Monday, while also shoring up the team’s depth with the additions of veteran forwards Max Jones and Riley Tufte.

“It speaks to the commitment from ownership, first and foremost, in terms of remaining as competitive as you can, and putting us in a position, hopefully, if we stay healthy that we stack up,” said Sweeney. “We've been very competitive, we haven't had the success we expect to have in the playoffs, and these types of players, I think, should help us in that regard.

“Now, obviously you have to grow around it, and some guys have to continue to move along, and then having Matt Poitras back on the ice today [at Development Camp], recovering from shoulder surgery is a great indication of that. They have Mason Lohrei now in a position where it allows him to…probably take him into the second unit of the power play and grow his offensive game in the right way, not necessarily be over his skis at times playing 20 minutes a night in the top pair situation.

“But to have those two targets in the areas that we had identified independently with our scouting staff, afterwards with our coaches, and merging what they would like to see in players come here and check off the box for two guys that acknowledge what our culture and what our intentions are, and want you to come and join that.”

Here’s a closer look at the B’s new additions:

Elias Lindholm, Center

Contract: 7 years, $7.75 million AAV

Last Team: Vancouver Canucks

Height: 6 foot, 1 inch

Weight: 202 pounds

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Boden, Sweden

Birthday: December 2, 1994 (29 years old)

Twitter/Instagram: @lindholmelias

The former fifth overall pick (2013) is entering his 12th NHL campaign. After spending the first five seasons of his career with Carolina, he played the next five-plus seasons in Calgary. The pivot was then traded to Vancouver ahead of last season’s trade deadline. He notched 15 goals and 44 points in 65 games between the Flames and Canucks in 2023-24.

“He doesn't feel like he played as well as he was capable, and then went to Vancouver and played really well in the playoffs,” said Sweeney. “This is a better opportunity for him to go and play with who we think is an elite player [in David Pastrnak] in a top-line role. And the bump on the power play is a really good fit for us and, ideally, for him.

“He talked a little bit about the anxiety of being a pending unrestricted free agent. It's a natural thing, I think, as a player to say, ‘OK, who may be interested inm where do I fit?’ So, I think we checked those boxes in our conversation. In a short period of time. As long as we were reinforcing that in his mind. I think they may align, and that's why he joined our club.”

The Sweden native tallied a career-high 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games for Calgary in 2021-22, while he has three other times hit the 20-goal plateau (27 in 2018-19, 29 in 2019-20, and 22 in 2022-23).

“Way back in the Draft, we identified Elias as a player that has a lot of [Patrice] Bergeron qualities,” said Sweeney. “Kudos to our scouting staff for following these guys and watching the growth…also acknowledging where Elias remains in his career and bringing the attributes he does. It’s kind of been a two-year pursuit, to tell you the truth, wondering maybe down the road, if he would ever get to free agency.

“Had chances at the deadline to maybe get in there, but it didn’t necessarily materialize, so when this was presented, we were very happy.”

Ahead of free agency, Sweeney said the Bruins would be looking to strengthen the middle of the ice, particularly in the face-off dot. Lindholm has a 53.5% faceoff percentage for his career and was at 56.4% last season.

“Well, it’s been a luxury for the organization for so long, and the players that we've had… It was a no-brainer right, [Charlie Coyle] sort of slotted in the three, but Charlie had a hell of a year last year,” said Sweeney. “[Pavel Zacha] had a really good year last year. [Matt Poitras] was on pace as a 19-year-old to put up 40 points, 30-40 points, so we felt good about it.

“He's only played top-line role situations and now he's got a chance to go play with [David Pastrnak]. Like he might have had with [Johnny Gaudreau] and [Matthew Tkachuk]…I think the bumper spot in our power play is an area that he is going to fit in seamlessly in that regard, and he wins his draws, so you start to realize…’OK that's a little bit what we had what we missed.’”