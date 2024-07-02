The Scouting Report: Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

Sweeney recaps Boston’s flurry of July 1 acquisitions

By Eric Russo
BOSTON – The Bruins started their July on a busy note.

General manager Don Sweeney inked centerman Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to sizeable contracts on the opening day of free agency on Monday, while also shoring up the team’s depth with the additions of veteran forwards Max Jones and Riley Tufte.

“It speaks to the commitment from ownership, first and foremost, in terms of remaining as competitive as you can, and putting us in a position, hopefully, if we stay healthy that we stack up,” said Sweeney. “We've been very competitive, we haven't had the success we expect to have in the playoffs, and these types of players, I think, should help us in that regard.

“Now, obviously you have to grow around it, and some guys have to continue to move along, and then having Matt Poitras back on the ice today [at Development Camp], recovering from shoulder surgery is a great indication of that. They have Mason Lohrei now in a position where it allows him to…probably take him into the second unit of the power play and grow his offensive game in the right way, not necessarily be over his skis at times playing 20 minutes a night in the top pair situation.

“But to have those two targets in the areas that we had identified independently with our scouting staff, afterwards with our coaches, and merging what they would like to see in players come here and check off the box for two guys that acknowledge what our culture and what our intentions are, and want you to come and join that.”

Here’s a closer look at the B’s new additions:

Elias Lindholm, Center

Contract: 7 years, $7.75 million AAV

Last Team: Vancouver Canucks

Height: 6 foot, 1 inch

Weight: 202 pounds

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Boden, Sweden

Birthday: December 2, 1994 (29 years old)

Twitter/Instagram: @lindholmelias

The former fifth overall pick (2013) is entering his 12th NHL campaign. After spending the first five seasons of his career with Carolina, he played the next five-plus seasons in Calgary. The pivot was then traded to Vancouver ahead of last season’s trade deadline. He notched 15 goals and 44 points in 65 games between the Flames and Canucks in 2023-24.

“He doesn't feel like he played as well as he was capable, and then went to Vancouver and played really well in the playoffs,” said Sweeney. “This is a better opportunity for him to go and play with who we think is an elite player [in David Pastrnak] in a top-line role. And the bump on the power play is a really good fit for us and, ideally, for him.

“He talked a little bit about the anxiety of being a pending unrestricted free agent. It's a natural thing, I think, as a player to say, ‘OK, who may be interested inm where do I fit?’ So, I think we checked those boxes in our conversation. In a short period of time. As long as we were reinforcing that in his mind. I think they may align, and that's why he joined our club.”

The Sweden native tallied a career-high 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games for Calgary in 2021-22, while he has three other times hit the 20-goal plateau (27 in 2018-19, 29 in 2019-20, and 22 in 2022-23).

“Way back in the Draft, we identified Elias as a player that has a lot of [Patrice] Bergeron qualities,” said Sweeney. “Kudos to our scouting staff for following these guys and watching the growth…also acknowledging where Elias remains in his career and bringing the attributes he does. It’s kind of been a two-year pursuit, to tell you the truth, wondering maybe down the road, if he would ever get to free agency.

“Had chances at the deadline to maybe get in there, but it didn’t necessarily materialize, so when this was presented, we were very happy.”

Ahead of free agency, Sweeney said the Bruins would be looking to strengthen the middle of the ice, particularly in the face-off dot. Lindholm has a 53.5% faceoff percentage for his career and was at 56.4% last season.

“Well, it’s been a luxury for the organization for so long, and the players that we've had… It was a no-brainer right, [Charlie Coyle] sort of slotted in the three, but Charlie had a hell of a year last year,” said Sweeney. “[Pavel Zacha] had a really good year last year. [Matt Poitras] was on pace as a 19-year-old to put up 40 points, 30-40 points, so we felt good about it.

“He's only played top-line role situations and now he's got a chance to go play with [David Pastrnak]. Like he might have had with [Johnny Gaudreau] and [Matthew Tkachuk]…I think the bumper spot in our power play is an area that he is going to fit in seamlessly in that regard, and he wins his draws, so you start to realize…’OK that's a little bit what we had what we missed.’”

E. Lindholm talks with the media after Free Agency

Nikita Zadorov, Defenseman

Contract: 6 years, $5 million AAV

Last Team: Vancouver Canucks

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 248 pounds

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Birthday: April 16, 1995 (29 years old)

Twitter/Instagram: @zadorov61/@zadorov_16

The hulking blue liner, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, has played 11 NHL seasons, beginning his career with two years in Buffalo, before spending five seasons in Colorado, one in Chicago, two-plus in Calgary, and most of last season with Vancouver after a trade in December.

In 2023-24, Zadorov notched six goals and 20 points in 75 games between Calgary and Vancouver. He tallied a career-high 14 goals in 2022-23 and hit a high mark in with 22 points in 2021-22.

“I mean, the presence that Z brings is important to us,” said Sweeney. “Playing a lot of top-four minutes in the playoffs against top guys comes with a bit of swagger, he has certainly seen his game grow and probably get a little more defined in what he's capable of doing. Early in his career, he was a lot of nights out to try and make an impact, and he made it for both teams at times, like all young players do that are aggressive in that sense.

“Now, he really understands his game and what he brings to the table. He’s very excited, and, obviously, I think his quote stands for itself in being excited to join the Boston Bruins and have a chance to play with Charlie McAvoy if that's how it lines up, and the team.

“He was very intent when we found out he had an interest in Boston for all the right reasons, and that's why we're excited about bringing him in."

Sweeney said the Bruins expect that Zadorov will be able to complement a number of different partners on Boston’s back end.

“I think playing for [Darryl] Sutter [in Calgary] was really important for him, sort of got him into an understanding of what he was capable of doing each and every night,” said Sweeney. “Going to Vancouver, playing in the playoff environment, we really started to see the player that he's capable of being. His game has continued to evolve, and that's exciting for us realizing how he can complement a number of different partners, depending on how [Jim Montgomery] and the staff want to align them."

Zadorov talks with the media after Free Agency

Max Jones, Winger

Contract: 2 years, $1 million AAV

Last Team: Anaheim

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 216 pounds

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Rochester, Michigan

Birthday: February 17, 1998 (26 years old)

Twitter/Instagram: @Jones_Max19/@maxjones98

The veteran winger, who was a first-round pick (24th overall) in 2016, played the first six seasons of his career with the Anaheim Ducks. He collected five goals and 15 points in 52 games in 2023-24, a year after setting career highs in goals (9) and points (19) in 69 games in 2022-23.

“He really covets the opportunity to come here,” said Sweeney. “Max has been an intriguing player, not just because of where he was drafted, but the size of the player, the ability to forecheck, the ability to possess pucks. He's shown a willingness to get to the net, can he finish a little bit more if he's pushed up the lineup and play with guys, that's what we're going to find out in terms of Max.

“But he just plays both sides, the possession game that [Jim Montgomery] wants to have, created a little more anxiety, to tell you the truth, with arriving on time on the forecheck is a big part of the identification of several of these players.”

Sweeney talks with the media after Day 1 of FA

Riley Tufte, Winger

Contract: 1 year, $775,000

Last Team: Colorado

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Birthday: April 10, 1998 (26 years old)

Instagram: @rileytufte27

Miscellaneous:The former first-round pick (25th overall in 2016) has played 18 games over three seasons with Dallas and Colorado. He notched a goal and an assist in five games for the Avalanche last season.

Inside the Bruins' boardroom on Day 1 of free agency

Wait, There’s More

  • The Bruins also made several other depth signings, inking forward Cole Koepke (one-year, two-way at $775,000), defenseman Jordan Oesterle (two-year, two-way at an annual cap hit of $775,000), defenseman Billy Sweezey – a Hanson, Mass., native – (two-year, two-way at an annual cap hit of $775,000), and forward Jeffrey Viel (two years, annual cap hit of $775,000). “Cole Koepke, a guy that we've tracked and our scouting staff has identified as the guy that can push our competitive internal competition. He's taken strides two years in a row where he's really taken off. I mean this kid can skate, kills penalties,” said Sweeney. “Billy Sweezey…saw him fight [Jakub] Lauko [a couple years ago] – and I wish Jakub [Lauko, who was traded at the Draft], well. It's difficult to see young players leave our organization and I wish him well in Minnesota…Jeff Viel is going to bring a level of competitiveness and toughness that I think our players and organization respect as well. So, I think we're trying to check off the box to being internally competitive.”
  • Sweeney did not have a significant update on negotiations with restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman.  “Sway is a big part of this whole dynamic of what we're trying to put together,” said Sweeney. “It’s a priority for us, we're going to continue to find a negotiated landing spot, and the timing is what it is, however long that takes. It's not impacted by what we did today. We're in a great spot to find, as I said, the best negotiated deal we can find for both sides.”
  • Sweeney added that youngsters Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov will be given opportunity to make the NHL roster this upcoming season. “I think this year [Matt] Poitras and [Johnny] Beecher were good examples of that,” said Sweeney. “That they played well enough they earned their opportunity, and I would say that [Georgii Merkulov] and [Fabian Lysell] or Riley Duran – keep going down the list – just pin your ears back, train your ass off this summer, and come with the intent that there'll be an opportunity here. If you're the best player, then we find a way to get you in the lineup.”
  • Jake DeBrusk inked a seven-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, worth an AAV of $5.5 million. The winger posted 138 goals and 266 points in 465 games with the Bruins over the past seven seasons. “I wish Jake well. Obviously, he was a tremendous Bruin. Great opportunity for him in Vancouver,” said Sweeney. “Zacha has already been in that role so he can step in and do some of that [scoring] and produce. [Morgan Geekie] has got in that role. There’s [Trent Frederic]. Somebody is going to have to. The ice time is going to get distributed…somebody should be happy to be getting that opportunity. And I'll keep an eye out towards maybe something that presents…certainly if it doesn't do it now, during the course of the season…if there's a void there.”
  • After spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, blue liner Matt Grzelcyk signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins for one year at $2.75 million. The Charlestown native finished his Bruins career with 135 points (25 goals, 110 assists) in 445 games, plus another 66 postseason contests.
  • Danton Heinen, who returned to Boston last season, also inked a two-year contract with Vancouver, while defenseman Derek Forbort landed with the Canucks, as well, on a one-year contract ($1.5 million)
  • Pat Maroon, acquired by the Bruins from Minnesota at the trade deadline, signed with the Chicago Blackhawks after suiting up for 13 playoff games and two regular-season contests.
  • The NHL announced that the Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener at TD Garden on Oct. 10. Boston will visit Florida for the season opener on Oct. 8.

