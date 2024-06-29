Bruins Acquire Vinni Lettieri and 2024 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 29, that the team has acquired forward Vinni Lettieri and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick (110th overall) in exchange for forward Jakub Lauko and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick (122nd overall).

Lettieri, 29, appeared in 46 games with the Wild during the 2023-24 season, recording five goals and four assists for nine points. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward has skated in 129 career NHL games with Minnesota, Boston, Anaheim and N.Y. Rangers, totaling 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. The Excelsior, Minnesota native was originally signed as a free agent by the Rangers in March 2017.

