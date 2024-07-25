Bruins Announce Schedule for 2024 Fan Fest Tour

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, July 25, the return of Boston Bruins Fan Fest, a three-day tour across the region with the mission to grow the game of hockey throughout New England. The full schedule can be found below.

Friday, August 23: Lewiston, ME (The Colisée), 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 24: Lowell, MA (Tsongas Center), 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, August 25: Plymouth, MA (Memorial Hall), 12-4 p.m.

Fans of all ages will have the chance to participate in hockey activities and games, explore interactive exhibits, shop Bruins merchandise and partake in the NESN Play-by-Play Kiosk. Throughout the tour, fans will have the opportunity to collect giveaway items from several on-site partnership booths and engage with PWHL Boston in Lowell at their home arena. Boston Bruins BFit will also be on hand to lead kid-friendly fitness activities. Members of the Bruins organization are expected to join the festivities at each stop of the Fan Fest Tour.

As part of the tour’s stop in Maine, the Boston Bruins Foundation has pledged to make a $200,000 donation in its continued efforts to support and uplift the Lewiston community.

“Engaging the next generation of Bruins fans has been an important part of our Centennial celebration,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. “We are excited to bring the spirit of the Boston Bruins to fans in their home cities and look forward to continuing to unite communities across New England through the game of hockey for years to come.”

During the tour, kids who have signed up for the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program, presented by Pure Hockey, will have the opportunity to be fitted on-site for brand new hockey gear valued at $550 (retail value).

Currently entering its 11th season, the Bruins Learn to Play program, presented by Pure Hockey, provides participants ages 5-9 with a full set of equipment, skates, professional and personalized fittings and four weeks of on-ice skills instruction led by certified coaches. Registration for this year’s Learn to Play program opens Thursday, August 1 at 12 p.m. Fans interested in learning more should click HERE.

Admission to each Fan Fest tour stop is free, and fans are encouraged to pre-register to expedite entry. To pre-register, and for more information, fans should visit HERE.

The 2024 Fan Fest Tour will kick off 100 Days of Hockey, presented by Wegmans, a 100-day long outreach campaign during which the Bruins will host community events across New England, to educate, engage and grow the next generation of youth hockey players and Bruins fans. In addition, the Boston Bruins Foundation will be donating $100,000 to youth hockey organizations throughout New England in conjunction with 100 Days of Hockey. To learn more, fans should visit HERE.

The 100 Days of Hockey initiative is a part of the Bruins Centennial that will culminate with the Boston Bruins Centennial Game on December 1, 2024, the 100th anniversary of the Bruins’ first game against the Montreal Maroons in 1924. More information about the Bruins Centennial Game and the launch of a special commemorative jersey will be unveiled at a later date.