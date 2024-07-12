Bruins Sign Michael Callahan and Alec Regula to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 12, that the team has signed defensemen Michael Callahan and Alec Regula each to one-year, two-way contracts with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Callahan, 24, appeared in 70 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2023-24 season, recording four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner has skated in 140 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling six goals and 21 assists for 27 points. Callahan spent four seasons at Providence College from 2018-22, tallying 13 goals and 53 assists for 66 points through 138 NCAA games. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Regula, 23, appeared in 55 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2023-24 season, recording four goals and 22 assists for 26 points with a plus-36 rating. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner has skated in 163 career AHL games with Providence and the Rockford IceHogs, totaling 16 goals and 61 assists for 77 points with a plus-42 rating. Regula has also played in 22 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, tallying one goal. The West Bloomfield, Michigan native was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (67th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.