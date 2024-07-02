The Bruins’ 2024-25 Schedule: 12 Games to Circle on Your Calendar

BostonBruins.com – The Bruins’ 2024-25 regular-season schedule has been released. Here are some of the highlights from Boston’s slate to circle on your calendar:

October 8 at Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN (Amerant Bank Arena)

The Bruins will open their 2024-25 campaign on national television with a second-round rematch against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers in Sunrise.

October 10 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Two nights later, Boston will return to Causeway Street to kick off its home slate against the rival Canadiens. It begins a three-game homestand that also includes 1 p.m. matinees against Los Angeles on October 12 and Florida on Oct. 14.

October 19 at Utah, 9 p.m. ET (Delta Center)

The Bruins will make their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City for a matchup against the newly formed Utah Hockey Club. It is the middle game of a three-game road trip that begins in Colorado on Oct. 16 and ends in Nashville on Oct. 22.

October 26 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Boston will play host to the rival Maple Leafs with a Saturday night showdown on Causeway in the teams’ first meeting since their seven-game, first-round matchup this past spring.

November 9 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Linus Ullmark will make his return to Boston after being traded to the Senators late last month.

November 21 vs. Utah, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Utah Hockey Club visit Boston for the first time to finish off the B’s three-game homestand.

November 26 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Longtime Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will return to Boston for the first time since signing with the Canucks on July 1. It is the front end of a back-to-back for the Bruins, who will visit the Islanders the following night.

December 1 vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Centennial celebration continues with a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Habs 100 years to the day of the Bruins’ first-ever game. It is sure to be a memorable day on Causeway.

December 19 at Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET (Rogers Place)

The Bruins will cap a five-game road trip in Edmonton with a tilt against Connor McDavid and the Western Conference champion Oilers.

January 7 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

McDavid and the Oilers make their only visit to Boston for the second game of a quick two-game homestand.

February 8 vs. Vegas, 3:30 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Bruins host Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights in their final game before a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

April 15 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Bruins will close out the regular season with a tilt against the Devils on Causeway Street.

Some other nuggets from the 2024-25 schedule: