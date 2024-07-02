The Bruins’ 2024-25 Schedule: 12 Games to Circle on Your Calendar

Boston begins new campaign with opener against Stanley Cup champs in Florida

GettyImages-1483136259
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – The Bruins’ 2024-25 regular-season schedule has been released. Here are some of the highlights from Boston’s slate to circle on your calendar:

October 8 at Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN (Amerant Bank Arena)

The Bruins will open their 2024-25 campaign on national television with a second-round rematch against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers in Sunrise.

October 10 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Two nights later, Boston will return to Causeway Street to kick off its home slate against the rival Canadiens. It begins a three-game homestand that also includes 1 p.m. matinees against Los Angeles on October 12 and Florida on Oct. 14.

October 19 at Utah, 9 p.m. ET (Delta Center)

The Bruins will make their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City for a matchup against the newly formed Utah Hockey Club. It is the middle game of a three-game road trip that begins in Colorado on Oct. 16 and ends in Nashville on Oct. 22.

October 26 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Boston will play host to the rival Maple Leafs with a Saturday night showdown on Causeway in the teams’ first meeting since their seven-game, first-round matchup this past spring.

November 9 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Linus Ullmark will make his return to Boston after being traded to the Senators late last month.

November 21 vs. Utah, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Utah Hockey Club visit Boston for the first time to finish off the B’s three-game homestand.

November 26 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

Longtime Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will return to Boston for the first time since signing with the Canucks on July 1. It is the front end of a back-to-back for the Bruins, who will visit the Islanders the following night.

December 1 vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Centennial celebration continues with a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Habs 100 years to the day of the Bruins’ first-ever game. It is sure to be a memorable day on Causeway.

December 19 at Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET (Rogers Place)

The Bruins will cap a five-game road trip in Edmonton with a tilt against Connor McDavid and the Western Conference champion Oilers.

January 7 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

McDavid and the Oilers make their only visit to Boston for the second game of a quick two-game homestand.

February 8 vs. Vegas, 3:30 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Bruins host Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights in their final game before a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

April 15 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET (TD Garden)

The Bruins will close out the regular season with a tilt against the Devils on Causeway Street.

Some other nuggets from the 2024-25 schedule:

  • Longest road stretch – 5 games (Dec. 10-19 – at Winnipeg, at Seattle, at Vancouver, at Calgary, at Edmonton; and March 20-29 – at Vegas, at San Jose, at Los Angeles, at Anaheim, at Detroit).
  • Longest homestand – 3 games (six times).
  • The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is set for Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.
  • The B’s schedule includes 10 sets of back-to-backs, with the first Nov. 2-3 (at Philadelphia, vs. Seattle) and last April 5-6 (vs. Carolina; at Buffalo).
  • Check out the full schedule and ticket info here.

News Feed

NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster

The Scouting Report: Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

Poitras Back on the Ice at Development Camp

Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Bruins Issue Qualifying Offers to Four Players

Bruins Make Three Selections on Day Two of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Bruins Acquire Vinni Lettieri and 2024 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

Bruins Select Dean Letourneau 25th Overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Sweeney Meets Media Ahead of 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas

Brad Marchand (CAN) and Charlie McAvoy (USA) Selected to National Rosters for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Bruins Acquire Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and 2024 First-Round Draft Pick from Ottawa Senators in Exchange for Linus Ullmark

Bruins Sign Brandon Bussi to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Bruins Sign Ian Mitchell to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Bruins Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Bruins Host Fourth Boston Pride Hockey Scrimmage, Presented by TD Bank

Jay Leach Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

Behind the B Wins Fifth New England Emmy for Best Sports Program 

Montreal and Boston to Host 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025