Bruins Select Dean Letourneau 25th Overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 28, that the team has selected forward Dean Letourneau in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Letourneau, 18, appeared in 56 games for St. Andrew’s College of the U-18 AAA Prep League in 2023-24, recording 61 goals and 66 assists. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound forward led Canada’s U-18 AAA League in scoring for the 2023-24 season with 127 points. He also appeared in two games with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2023-24. The Braeside, Ontario native is committed to play at Boston College for the 2024-25 season.