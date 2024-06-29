Bruins Select Dean Letourneau 25th Overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 6-foot-7, 214-pound forward led Canada’s U-18 AAA League in scoring for the 2023-24 season

Letourneau, Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 28, that the team has selected forward Dean Letourneau in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Letourneau, 18, appeared in 56 games for St. Andrew’s College of the U-18 AAA Prep League in 2023-24, recording 61 goals and 66 assists. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound forward led Canada’s U-18 AAA League in scoring for the 2023-24 season with 127 points. He also appeared in two games with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2023-24. The Braeside, Ontario native is committed to play at Boston College for the 2024-25 season.

News Feed

Bruins GM discusses Ullmark trade, free agency, and more

Brad Marchand (CAN) and Charlie McAvoy (USA) Selected to National Rosters for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Bruins Acquire Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and 2024 First-Round Draft Pick from Ottawa Senators in Exchange for Linus Ullmark

Bruins Sign Brandon Bussi to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Bruins Sign Ian Mitchell to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Bruins Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Bruins Host Fourth Boston Pride Hockey Scrimmage, Presented by TD Bank

Jay Leach Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

Behind the B Wins Fifth New England Emmy for Best Sports Program 

Montreal and Boston to Host 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025

Bruins Brass Looks Back on 2023-24 Season

Bruins Season Ends with Game 6 Loss to Florida

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers | Game 6

Marchand Returns to Practice, Hopeful to Play in Game 6

Despite Absence from Lineup, Marchand Made Presence Felt in Florida

Bruins Stay Alive, Edge Panthers in Game 5 of Second Round

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers | Game 5

Sweeney Addresses Media Ahead of Bruins’ Return to Florida