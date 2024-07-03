Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins Announce Date for 2024 Black & Gold Game

Exhibition game will feature players from Boston Bruins Training Camp

Bruins_BlackGoldGame_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins announced today, July 3, that the 2024 Black & Gold Game will take place on September 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.  

“We are excited to welcome Boston Bruins Training Camp to Providence for this year’s Black & Gold Game,” said Evan Gold, General Manager of the Providence Bruins. “The support the Boston Bruins receive throughout New England is unwavering and this showcase will afford our loyal fans in Rhode Island and surrounding areas a great opportunity to see the Boston and Providence players they admire and support up close and in person.”

The Black & Gold Game will feature players from Boston Bruins Training Camp split into two teams to play an exhibition game. This will be the second Black & Gold Game held in Providence and the first since 2011.

“The Black & Gold Game is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see many Boston Bruins players, who started their careers here, return to Providence to prepare for the 2024-25 season,” said Jeff Hagan, President of the Providence Bruins. “It’s an incredible experience to see the best players in the world right here in Rhode Island.”

Tickets for the Black & Gold Game are currently available exclusively through Providence Bruins Season Ticket Memberships. For more information visit: www.ProvidenceBruins.com.

