Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Senators

Frederic made it 2-0 at 8:19 of the second period. He used Chabot as a screen and beat Korpisalo over the blocker with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 19:32 on the power play after scoring off a cross-crease pass from Drake Batherson.

“It’s disappointing to lose a point, but I thought we stuck with it,” Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin said. “I thought we persevered and played the right way most of the time. They’re a good team. They’re a top team. We had our opportunities.”

The Senators thought they’d tied it at 13:18 of the third period when Josh Norris jammed the puck in at the edge of the crease, but upon further discussion between the officials, it was determined that Norris had received a handpass from Mathieu Joseph.

Tarasenko tied it 2-2 at 16:42 on the power play, scoring top left corner with a wrist shot from a sharp angle.

“If you don’t have belief, there is no point to go on the ice,” Tarasenko said. “Hockey is a very dynamic sport; everything can happen in a matter of seconds. You never know what could come next play. If you don’t believe, I think it’s useless to try.”

Ottawa scored on its final two power plays after starting the game 0-for-4.

“I think we did some adjustments,” Joseph said of the power play. “I think we got a little bit more on the inside. I think the guys obviously are trying. It’s a good PK out there; they have excellent sticks, they blocked a lot of shots tonight. I think we just went on the inside a little bit more and we got rewarded.”

Said Swayman: “We’re really proud of ourselves with our response. We don’t want to lose two in a row and giving up a goal late didn’t faze us as you could tell. It’s just next shift, next guy up and that was the way we ran tonight.”

NOTES: Marchand has five goals during his scoring streak. … Frederic has five points (one goal, four assists) during a four-game point streak. … Pastrnak (31) is fourth in the in NHL goals, behind only Auston Matthews (39), Sam Reinhart (35) and Nikita Kucherov (32).