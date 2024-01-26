OTTAWA -- Brad Marchand scored 1:48 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Senators
Forward scores in 4th straight at 1:48, Pastrnak has goal, assist for Boston
“These are games you need to learn how to win going down the stretch,” said Marchand, who extended his goal streak to four games. “Every team is playing well and they’re better than what their record is."
Marchand scored on a snap shot on a 2-on-1 rush, beating Ottawa goalie Joonas Korpisalo low glove side. With his 396th NHL goal, the Boston captain passed Ray Bourque for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.
“It’s special,” Marchand said of the milestone. “I try not to think too much about it, but it’s special. I never thought my career would come this far and some of the things that have gone on would have happened. I’ve been extremely fortunate and very lucky to be part of a group that’s had a lot of success and a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from.”
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Trent Frederic scored for the Bruins (30-9-9), who were coming off a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and have won six of their past seven. Charlie Coyle had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves.
“He was terrific,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said of Swayman. “You could tell he was really on top of his game by how well he moved the puck north for us. Sometimes he was our best breakout defenseman.”
Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators (18-24-2), who had won two in a row and four of six (4-1-1). Korpisalo made 20 saves.
“That’s one of the best teams in the League and they’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember,” Chabot said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. … We just hung in there. I mean, at the end of the day, yes, the power play was frustrating for all of us, but you know what, we stuck with it and we ended up tying the game with two power play goals.”
Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:36 of the first period on the power play, one-timing a pass from Charlie McAvoy from the point. It was Patrnak’s sixth goal in as many games.
Frederic made it 2-0 at 8:19 of the second period. He used Chabot as a screen and beat Korpisalo over the blocker with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.
Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 19:32 on the power play after scoring off a cross-crease pass from Drake Batherson.
“It’s disappointing to lose a point, but I thought we stuck with it,” Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin said. “I thought we persevered and played the right way most of the time. They’re a good team. They’re a top team. We had our opportunities.”
The Senators thought they’d tied it at 13:18 of the third period when Josh Norris jammed the puck in at the edge of the crease, but upon further discussion between the officials, it was determined that Norris had received a handpass from Mathieu Joseph.
Tarasenko tied it 2-2 at 16:42 on the power play, scoring top left corner with a wrist shot from a sharp angle.
“If you don’t have belief, there is no point to go on the ice,” Tarasenko said. “Hockey is a very dynamic sport; everything can happen in a matter of seconds. You never know what could come next play. If you don’t believe, I think it’s useless to try.”
Ottawa scored on its final two power plays after starting the game 0-for-4.
“I think we did some adjustments,” Joseph said of the power play. “I think we got a little bit more on the inside. I think the guys obviously are trying. It’s a good PK out there; they have excellent sticks, they blocked a lot of shots tonight. I think we just went on the inside a little bit more and we got rewarded.”
Said Swayman: “We’re really proud of ourselves with our response. We don’t want to lose two in a row and giving up a goal late didn’t faze us as you could tell. It’s just next shift, next guy up and that was the way we ran tonight.”
NOTES: Marchand has five goals during his scoring streak. … Frederic has five points (one goal, four assists) during a four-game point streak. … Pastrnak (31) is fourth in the in NHL goals, behind only Auston Matthews (39), Sam Reinhart (35) and Nikita Kucherov (32).