McAvoy, Bruins Recover to Defeat Oilers in OT

“I think that’s an identity of ours,” Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said. “It was not exactly how we drew it up, but it was really special to get those two points and the way we did it through adversity and their push, I think that’s really something special for our group moving forward. The mentality our group has is just do whatever you need to do to win, no matter whether it’s a 1-0 game or a 6-5 game, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win.

“We know how valuable every point in this league is, especially at this stage in the year, and it’s really special to see our group come together and fight through no matter what comes our way.”

David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist, and Mason Lohrei had three assists for the Bruins (34-12-11), who have won the first two of a four-game road trip. Swayman made 37 saves.

“I just loved the way we kept forging ahead,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “We didn’t worry about what happened, positively or negatively, I thought we continued to play. Obviously, they had a great push by a great team in the third period and it kind of snowballed, but we went right back to work afterward.

“When they made it 4-4, the next four minutes I thought we controlled the game and started to push back. We got the ‘Pasta’ goal and they came back, it was great for the fans.”

Warren Foegele scored twice, and Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his home point streak to 20 games for the Oilers (33-18-2), who had won two in a row and nine straight at home. Skinner made 30 saves.

McDavid, who has 14 assists in his past five games and 64 to lead the NHL this season, has 12 goals and 36 assists during his 20-game home point streak. He became the sixth player in NHL history to have multiple 20-game home point streaks (21 games last season).

Foegele moved up to Edmonton’s top line alongside Hyman with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins out because of illness.

“We missed him, but throughout the year you’re going to be missing some of your better players,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It’s an opportunity for somebody to stand up and an opportunity for Foegele tonight. He absolutely stood up.”

Foegele cut it to 4-2 at 15:27 of the second period after backhanding in a centering pass by Hyman.

“It's great that we got that point, and we fought our way back,” Foegele said. “But it just felt like a game where we made a really good push. I really thought we were going to get the win. We’ve got to have a better second period. It felt like today, even though the goals were going in, that we actually had a better second period.

“But it's something that's bleeding into our game, and something we know we’ve got to improve on.”