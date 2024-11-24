Marchand Scores Winner in Third, Bruins Edge Red Wings

DETROIT –- Brad Marchand scored with 8:30 remaining in the third period, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Boston improves to 2-0 under Sacco after 2-1 win in Detroit
Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins (10-9-2), who improved to 2-0-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco.
“I’m feeling better about my game, but it has been a little bit of a road to get here,” said Swayman, who improved to 6-7-2. “It has taken some elite practices to allow me to get my feeling back and my reads back, and we’ll have to keep doing that.”
Boston outshot Detroit 25-14 at even strength.
“We’ve talked as a group about taking pride in defending and the structure we want to play with,” Sacco said. “That’s what we’ve had in the last two games, and I want to see more of that from our guys.”
Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (8-10-2), which has lost four of five (1-3-1). Cam Talbot made 27 saves.
“I didn’t like the way we managed the puck in the third period, we just couldn’t get out of our zone,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “It didn’t hurt us a ton until it did. We had a pretty good game going through the first two periods.”
The Bruins took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:33 of the first period. Justin Brazeau tipped Tyler Johnson’s pass past Talbot as he drove to the net and battled with Moritz Seider.
“That’s the way a lot of goals are scored, especially on the power play,” Johnson said. “You try to get it into the dirty areas, and when you have a big guy like [Brazeau], it helps.”
Raymond tied the game 1-1 at 19:02 of the first, one-timing Vladimir Tarasenko’s pass from the slot for his fourth of the season. Dylan Larkin got his 300th NHL assist on the goal.
Marchand put the Bruins ahead 2-1 with his sixth goal, skating out from below the goal line to beat Talbot high on the glove side with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot at 11:30 of the third.
Marchand was called for hooking with 1:22 to play, and Seider hit the crossbar at 19:30 before Swayman grabbed the rebound off Tarasenko’s stick. Detroit's Patrick Kane also hit the crossbar in the final seconds.
“Obviously you want to be the difference-maker in those situations,” Seider said. “I just couldn’t get it in, but the more we work on it, getting traffic in front of the net and getting the goalie’s eyes, I think more of those will go in.”
The Red Wings had five shots on goal in the third period.
“We didn’t hang onto pucks in the O-zone well enough, and they did a good job of blocking and fronting shots,” Larkin said. “We didn’t get second and third opportunities around Swayman.”
NOTES: The Red Wings' goal was their 10th at 5-on-5 in their past 11 games. … Marchand has 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 42 career games against Detroit.