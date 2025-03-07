RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis scored with 19 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
Geekie Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Carolina in Closing Seconds
Hurricanes break tie with 19 seconds left to send Boston to 3-2 setback
Jarvis scored short side from the left hash marks after Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov's stick broke on an attempted clearing pass in the right circle.
The goal came 56 seconds after Taylor Hall had a goal waived off for Carolina because of a successful challenge for offside by Boston.
“I saw the stick break and it was just a matter of getting the puck,” Jarvis said. “(My) confidence lately shooting the puck hasn’t been very high. I’ve had a lot of chances, haven’t scored, so it’s nice to see one drop.”
Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves for the Hurricanes (37-22-4), who have won three in a row.
“[Kochetkov], all night really, was the difference,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We needed that. He obviously got us the two points.”
Morgan Geekie scored both goals for the Bruins (28-28-8), who have lost three in a row and are 1-6-2 in their past nine games. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.
“I’m really proud of the effort from the guys tonight from start to finish,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “We played a really solid game. We were on our toes, we were assertive. I thought we deserved better tonight. Obviously, it was a tough break at the end.”
Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 6:29 of the first period. Aho poked the puck away from Mason Lohrei, beat David Pastrnak to it along the left boards, and waited out Korpisalo in front before lifting in a backhand.
“The first poke check, the 'D' kind of fumbled it a little bit,” Aho said. “I kind of saw a loose puck and another poke check there. I looked up, and I had a lot of space there to make my move. I’m happy to put that one in.”
Geekie tied the game 1-1 at 18:55. Kochetkov stopped Pavel Zacha’s redirection from the right circle, but the rebound went right to Geekie, who scored short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“He’s finding the ice, he’s seeing the offense right now,” Sacco said. “He’s getting his opportunities and burying them. Players get an opportunity and they try to take advantage of it.”
Kochetkov kept the game tied at 1:19 of the second period when he stopped Pastrnak on a breakaway with his left pad.
“[Kochetkov] played unbelievable,” Jarvis said. “He’s the reason we won that game for sure.”
Shortly after that save, Burns put Carolina back in front 2-1 at 2:06 of the second. He skated down into the right circle and scored with a wrist shot that deflected off Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon’s stick and under Korpisalo’s left arm.
It was Burns' first goal since Jan. 2 (25 games).
Geekie tied it again 2-2 at 1:14 of the third period. He tucked the puck past Kochetkov's right pad with his backhand after the goaltender poked away Pastrnak's initial wraparound attempt.
“We knew he was a super active goalie. He plays the puck really well,” Geekie said. “Just try to cause a little bit of havoc in there. [Pastrnak] tried to take it to the net. I just tried to time it well enough where I could get it on the way by and sneak it behind him.”