Geekie Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Carolina in Closing Seconds

Geekie tied the game 1-1 at 18:55. Kochetkov stopped Pavel Zacha’s redirection from the right circle, but the rebound went right to Geekie, who scored short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

“He’s finding the ice, he’s seeing the offense right now,” Sacco said. “He’s getting his opportunities and burying them. Players get an opportunity and they try to take advantage of it.”

Kochetkov kept the game tied at 1:19 of the second period when he stopped Pastrnak on a breakaway with his left pad.

“[Kochetkov] played unbelievable,” Jarvis said. “He’s the reason we won that game for sure.”

Shortly after that save, Burns put Carolina back in front 2-1 at 2:06 of the second. He skated down into the right circle and scored with a wrist shot that deflected off Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon’s stick and under Korpisalo’s left arm.

It was Burns' first goal since Jan. 2 (25 games).

Geekie tied it again 2-2 at 1:14 of the third period. He tucked the puck past Kochetkov's right pad with his backhand after the goaltender poked away Pastrnak's initial wraparound attempt.

“We knew he was a super active goalie. He plays the puck really well,” Geekie said. “Just try to cause a little bit of havoc in there. [Pastrnak] tried to take it to the net. I just tried to time it well enough where I could get it on the way by and sneak it behind him.”