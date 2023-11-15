Pastrnak has 3 points in Bruins win against Sabres

“Great first period,” Pastrnak said. “It's always nice to get the lead early, especially on the road. I think the first period kind of set the game up. Obviously, it wasn't a great game for us overall, there were mistakes, but most importantly, we got the goals and we got the saves and we got the [win].”

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for the Bruins (12-1-2).

“It’s what everybody strives for,” Ullmark said of the team’s success. “You want to be in a winning culture, you want to create a winning culture and you want to carry on that winning culture. And Boston has been so good through many years of doing that and now, we’ve got to pick up the torch and keep the flame burning as bright as it has been.”