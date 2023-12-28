Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins End Four-Game Skid in Buffalo

Coyle scored his second straight power-play goal when his pass attempt deflected off the skate of Johnson and in to push the Bruins’ lead to 3-0 at 4:18 of the second period.

Morgan Geekie collected a rebound off the end boards and banked it off a diving Levi from behind the goal line to make it 4-0 at 13:44.

Boston was 3-for-4 on the power play, while Buffalo was 0-for-6.

Johnson cut it to 4-1 at 5:11 of the third period with a slap shot from the right circle.

“The thing is, coming back after the break, three days off, it's not going to be a real clean game,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “We had moments where we struggled with getting back into it, too, but overall, it was a pretty good hockey game by us.”

NOTES: The Bruins recorded their League-leading 122nd win since Jan. 1, 2022. Their 258 points in that time are tied with the Montreal Canadiens (1977-1978) for most in NHL history over a two-year span. … Since last season, Boston is 26-2-3 when scoring first on the road, which trails only the Colorado Avalanche (27) and Dallas Stars (27) for most such wins in that span.