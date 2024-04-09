Boston Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards

BOSTON – The Bruins announced today, April 9, the recipients of the 2023-24 season awards.

Charlie Coyle has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, as chosen by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders". David Pastrnak has been chosen the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Linus Ullmark has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. David Pastrnak (First Star), Jeremy Swayman (Second Star) and Brad Marchand (Third Star) have been named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.

Eddie Shore Award

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has been selected by the "Legacy Season Ticket Holders" as the 2023-24 Eddie Shore Award winner for demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound forward, has appeared in 78 games with the Bruins this season, totaling 25 goals and 33 assists for 58 points. Among other Boston skaters, the Weymouth, Massachusetts nativeranks in the top five in goals (3rd), assists (5th,), points (3rd), even strength goals (3rd, 17), even strength points (2nd, 43) and power play goals (T-2nd, 7). This is the second consecutive season Coyle has received the Eddie Shore Award (2024, 2023).

Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy

David Pastrnak has been selected as the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy recipient for the 2023-24 season due to his outstanding performance on home ice this season. Through 39 games at TD Garden this season, the 6-foot, 196-pound forward has totaled 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points with a plus-21 rating. On home ice this season, the Havirov, Czechia native leads the Bruins in goals, assists, points, even strength goals (23), even strength points (41), power play goals (5) and power play points (18). This is the third season Pastrnak has received the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy (2024, 2022, 2020).

John P. Bucyk Award

Linus Ullmark will receive the John P. Bucyk Award for his contributions in the Boston community this season. Ullmark has taken part in several community events over the past year, including the team’s annual holiday toy shopping, hospital visits and meet and greets. Following his Halloween visit at Boston Children’s Hospital, he brought pediatric patients to TD Garden to experience a Bruins home game and hosted a meet and greet with them after the game.

Through social media, Ullmark connected with Simon, a Special Olympics goalie from Sweden. Upon discovering that Simon was a big fan of his, Ullmark sent a signed jersey, Bruins merchandise and a personalized video to Simon. Simon’s hockey team then posted a video online capturing his emotional reaction as he opened the gifts from Ullmark.

Ullmark also helped create and raffle off custom goalie masks inspired by different eras of Bruins hockey, and raised over $34,000 for charity in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation. The award is named after Bruins legend John P. Bucyk, who is in his 67th season with the organization.

98.5 The Sports Hub Three Stars

Bruins First Star David Pastrnak has appeared in 39 home games at TD Garden this season, tallying a team-high 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points.

Bruins Second Star Jeremy Swayman has compiled a 13-7-1 home record with a 2.48 goals against average and .916 save percentage in 21 home starts at TD Garden this season.

Bruins Third Star Brad Marchand has skated in 39 home games at TD Garden this year, tallying 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points.