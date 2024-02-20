BOS: FAQ Planning Your Visit to Heritage Hall

Is parking available?

Parking is available at the North Station Garage. For more information, click here.

Is there food and beverage available at Heritage Hall? Can I bring outside food and drinks into Heritage Hall?

  • No, there are no concessions available during your visit to Heritage Hall. Concessions are available at the Bruins game throughout the TD Garden concourse, but visitors are not permitted to bring food and drink inside Heritage Hall. Outside food and drinks are not permitted in Heritage Hall either. If you or someone in your party has a medical condition, religious need, or other need to bring in food or beverage from outside of the arena, please reach out to TD Garden Customer Service in advance of your event at [email protected].

How do I get into Heritage Hall?

  • Boston Bruins Heritage Hall is located on level 2 of TD Garden. If you have access to the Boston Garden Society elevators through your Boston Bruins game ticket, you can enter through the Boston Garden Society branded elevators. The BGS elevators can be found on Level 1 inside North Station, Level 2 through The Hub on Causeway and Levels P1-P4 in the North Station Garage. If you have Loge or Balcony tickets, you can access the Heritage Hall entrance by taking the escalators located outside in The Hub on Causeway up to Level 2 and entering through the Boston Garden Society entrance (far right door). There will be signs pointing to the entrance.

Can I leave and re-enter Heritage Hall?

  • No. Once you exit Heritage Hall, you will not be able to get back in. The same rule applies to those visiting with a membership.

How long can I visit Heritage Hall for?

  • When visiting before a Bruins game, you will have access for one hour. This hour will be dependent on the time you select when purchasing access to Heritage Hall.

Do I have to follow a tour guide through Heritage Hall

  • Heritage Hall is a self-guided experience without tour guides. However, our ambassadors throughout the venue can answer questions and assist you during your visit.

Do you offer a discount in the ProShop powered by ‘47?

  • Heritage Hall visitors receive 10% Off purchases at the Proshop  
<em>*Cannot be combined</em>  <em>with</em>  <em>other offers.</em>  <em>Offer</em>  <em>valid</em>  <em>on</em>  <em>the date of</em>  <em>the</em> <em>ticket only, must show Heritage Hall access pass to redeem, some</em> <em>exclusions apply.</em>

