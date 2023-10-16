News Feed

Pastrnak, JVR Lift Bruins Past Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14

Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins

Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team

Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown  

Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," Presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11

Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BRUINS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TRANSACTIONS  

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

B's End Preseason on High Note

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

B’s Switch Up Lines Ahead of West Coast Trip

DEBRUSK
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – While the Bruins are certainly pleased with two victories to open the season, coach Jim Montgomery believes there is still plenty of room for improvement, particularly when it comes to creating more offense at even strength.

As such, Boston’s bench boss made some tweaks to his forward lines for Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Among the changes: Matt Poitras was centering Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie, Jake DeBrusk flipped back to his natural left wing alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, and James van Riemsdyk bumped down to skate with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, who slid over to his off wing.

“It's a small sample size, it’s two games...we're going on the road, that factors into it a little bit on why,” said Montgomery. “But I haven't seen a lot of offensive 5-on-5 generation. Again, small sample size, but I trust my eye behind the bench, and when I follow it up and I see it on video, I just want to try something else to get a spark.”

With a lighter schedule to start the year – just two games over the first eight days – Montgomery and his staff have been using the extra time for “teaching” the group the way the Bruins would like to play.

“We need more teaching than we did last year just be able to play fast,” said Montgomery. “I really liked how our 5-on-5 game changed from Game 1 to Game 2…we played a lot faster in all three zones, so that was encouraging, but we still got a long way to go.

“We're a work in progress, and when you’re a work in progress as a team as far as how you close out games, extend leads, all those little things that really matter to results, you’ve got to do a little more teaching.”

When it comes to Poitras – as well as fellow rookie Johnny Beecher – the learning curve is, of course, ongoing, though that did not deter Montgomery from opting to place the 19-year-old alongside Marchand for Monday’s practice.

“He's generated a lot of offense already,” said Montgomery. “And how he’s getting a real elite player like Marchand in his line. I really like Geekie’s game and just want to see if there's chemistry there offensively. On the other line, putting JD on with the other two, I think is just a real good rush line, has a lot of speed and a lot of creativity to it. Again, is it going to work? Who knows?”

Coyle and Frederic, meanwhile, bring a familiarity and reliability as a duo after having spent much of last season together on the B’s third line.

“They’re both really good 5-on-5, below the top [of the circle] players, they're both good defensively as well. If I wanted to, I can match them up against another team's best offensive line, but most importantly, the O-zone time that they play well together.

“And I think a guy like James van Riemsdyk really helps them connect the dots there, because he likes to own the net front, Charlie likes to possess it, and Freddie's [Trent Frederic] does a good job of getting open and shooting it.”

Montgomery talks on Monday at WIA

Poitras Moving Up

Marchand got his taste of playing with Poitras during the preseason and came away impressed with his courage in the dirty areas. That has not changed over the course of the first two regular-season games.

“He dogs the puck,” said Marchand. “He’s not timid at all and goes to the hard areas and the net. If you lose it, he has a second and third effort to get it back, and that’s typically what makes players really good in this game, is when they don’t make it the first time, they’re able to get it back and make it the second or third time.

“As he continues to get older and stronger, that will even benefit him more and more. I’m excited to see his potential and where he goes in his career, but he’s got a lot of great attributes right now.”

Poitras’ poise with the puck – especially when the game is tight – has also garnered Marchand’s attention.

“He seems to have the knowledge of the game to know that, and he’s not reluctant to put it in [the zone] and go after it,” said Marchand. “He doesn’t feel like he needs to make a play every time he gets it. So, he’s been very smart in that sense so far, and that’s why he’s here.

“When he gets on the ice, he’s a heck of a player, and he definitely shows that he belongs here. The biggest thing will be consistency and showing up every night, and he’s done that so far.”

Poitras is aiming to take what he learned while playing alongside Marchand during the preseason and build on the rapport should Monday’s practice lines stick once the Bruins hit the West Coast later this week.

“It’s exciting. I’ve had a great opportunity so far, just gonna keep working. Excited to play with a world-class player. It’s pretty cool,” said Poitras. “He protects the puck well and keeps pucks alive. For me, I’m gonna try to find soft areas and support him in the offensive zone.

“Playing with him and watching him, you learn lots about protecting pucks and I want to implement some of that.”

Marchand talks with the media after practice

Wait, There’s More

  • The Bruins are set to head out on the road for the first time this season as they embark on a four-game, eight-day trip through California and Chicago. “To me it's nothing but positives… and it's not because I'm a positive person…but it's early in the year,” said Montgomery. “These guys get to know each other, they get to have dinner with each other, get to walk around L.A. on a day off together wherever they choose to go. It's more of a bonding time, and you learn more about yourself as a hockey player, and a team too, when you're on the road in tough environments.”
  • Montgomery had high praise for Kevin Shattenkirk’s leadership, poise, and intelligence this far. “He has a real good calming influence, I find, on our D core within the game…something that we felt we needed back there,” he said. “Just because he's been through a lot in his career, and I think his understanding of the game and momentum within the game helps him when the knowledge…kind of like [Nick Foligno] and [Milan Lucic] have done here, Looch has done a great job of that for the forwards this year.”

Monday’s Practice Lines

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman