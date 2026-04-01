Arvidsson Posts Hat Trick In Boston’s 6-3 Win Over Dallas

The Bruins have won their last four games, and six of the last seven

arvi cover dallas
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Viktor Arvidsson's oldest daughter, Navy, turned five on Tuesday.

The dad, and Boston Bruins forward, celebrated the occasion by posting his fifth career hat trick that night at TD Garden in a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars.

“That was pretty cool, I got a hat trick on her birthday,” Arvidsson said. “She’ll be happy, for sure.”

Arvidsson’s three goals earned the Bruins their fourth consecutive win against top-ranked opponents and extended his point streak to four games; he has nine points (five goals, four assists) through that stretch.

“I think we have fun together, and we put a lot of emphasis on being hard on each other, really pushing each other,” Arvidsson said. “I think in that regard, we’re really happy where we are.”

The Bruins got out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period. Marat Khusnutdinov opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season. David Pastrnak got the puck down low and chipped it up to Henri Jokiharju, who blasted a shot from the point. Khusnutdinov was there to knock in the rebound at 9:58.​

Arvidsson doubled the advantage just as the B’s power play expired. Pavel Zacha threw the puck on net, Pastrnak collected the redirection and pushed it towards the crease where Arvidsson battled for positioning and tapped it in at 18:51 to make it 2-0. Zacha’s helper on the play extended his point streak to five games; he has five goals and four assists in that time.

“It always seems like we play better when we’re playing against better teams. For us, the playoffs already started a long time ago,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that’s a good thing about our team right now – we want to get challenged right now.”

​Dallas got on the board in the middle frame with a wrist shot from Jamie Benn at 4:49. Matt Duchene found the 2-2 equalizer at 16:53.

arvi daughters

Boston regained control of the contest in the third. Elias Lindholm scored on the power play just 13 seconds into the period for a 3-2 lead and his 17th goal of the year; Pastrnak picked up his third assist of the night on the play.

“I think overall, we have not been giving the other team room. I think we played some skilled teams, and it’s hard to play against us right now,” Lindholm said. “I think we’re reloading hard and closing quick and so on, and making it hard on the other team.”

Jokiharju followed it up with his first goal as a Bruin – a snapshot from the high slot – at 5:51 to widen the gap to 4-2. Lindholm earned his second point of the game with the primary assist.

“Obviously, great feeling, always scoring a goal. But my friends always chirp me that I am probably the worst on the cellys. I don’t score that many times, so it just comes natural. Just get those feelings out,” Jokiharju said. “This time of year, I really enjoy playing. I never actually played these kinds of games before this time of year. So it’s awesome, and it’s so much different feeling than before.”

Arvidsson’s first empty-net tally came at 16:23 before Wyatt Johnston scored on the power play for Dallas at 19:02. Arvidsson then secured his hat trick – and the final 6-3 standing – with another empty-netter at 19:47. It was his 24th goal of the season.

“It was three easy ones today,” Arvidsson said. “It was good, it feels good.”

​The Bruins now leave on a four-game road trip, during which they’ll face the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

“I think we trust each other more and more as the season keeps going,” Jokiharju said. “It’s a good feeling in the room, but we don’t take anything for granted. Just got to keep working.”

Arvidsson, Jokiharju, Korpisalo, and E. Lindholm speak with the media following 6-3 W vs DAL

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