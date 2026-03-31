Bruins Announce 2026 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies 

The Boston Bruins announced today, March 31, that defenseman Myles Brosnan of the Dexter Southfield School and forward Christina Scalese of the Groton School are the recipients of the 2026 John Carlton Memorial Trophies.

The John Carlton Memorial Trophies are given annually by the Boston Bruins to Massachusetts’ most outstanding high school senior boys and girls ice hockey players. The award was established in 1983 to honor the late Bruins scout who was an advocate for the continued growth of Massachusetts hockey players at all levels of the game.

Both players will be recognized during the second intermission at the Bruins game against the Dallas Stars on March 31 at TD Garden.

Brosnan, a Winchester, Massachusetts native, is a defenseman at the Dexter Southfield School and served as Captain for the 2025-26 season, recording seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points in 30 games. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner was a fourth‑round pick of the Sioux City Musketeers and is Dexter’s all‑time leading scorer for defensemen, with 108 points (19 goals, 89 assists) in 89 games. He was awarded Dexter's Most Valuable Player, Neutral Zone Defenseman of the Year, First Team All-Prep honors, and the All-NEPSAC distinction in 2025-26. Brosnan competed in the 2026 USA Hockey All-American Game, skated with the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL Fall Classic and gained experience with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (U18) in games against Clarkson University and Saint Lawrence. For the 2026 NHL Draft, he is currently ranked No. 62 by The Hockey News and No. 104 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Brosnan will continue his academic and hockey career at Harvard University in the fall.

Scalese, a West Boylston, Massachusetts native, served as Captain for the 2025-26 season and helped lead the Groton School to a NEPSAC (New England Preparatory School) Small School Championship title. A four-time All-Independent School League (ISL) selection (2023-2026) and three-time All-NEPSAC honoree (2023-2025), she was also named ISL Co-MVP in 2026. As captain of both the Groton School and Assabet U19 teams in 2025, she led Assabet Girls Hockey to five Massachusetts State Tournament championships (2021-2025) and set the Groton School record for most career points with 178. Additionally, Scalese was a member of the U.S. Under-18 team that won gold at the 2026 IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship in Nova Scotia and silver at the 2025 tournament in Finland. Scalese will continue her academic and hockey career at Princeton University in the fall.