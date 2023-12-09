Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes

Trent Frederic had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (18-5-3), which has won four of five. Boston won its 10th straight home game against Arizona and has won 20 of the past 21 games between the teams.

"I love the effort," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "I thought our second and third effort was really good. I thought we had some great blocks. Obviously, [Ullmark] was fantastic, and he needed to be; we gave up too much. And 'Pasta' was fantastic."

Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (13-11-2), which has lost two in a row after winning five straight. Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

"It's tough when you give four (goals up) after two (periods) at the TD (Garden) to get out with a win," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "But at the same time, our guys, they (were) never out of the fight. They kept coming and kept working, and we generate good offense, we just have to make sure our offense is not that costly."