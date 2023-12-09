BOSTON -- David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for the Boston Bruins in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden on Saturday.
Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Scores 2 goals, has assist for Boston, which defeats Arizona for 20th time in 21 games
Trent Frederic had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (18-5-3), which has won four of five. Boston won its 10th straight home game against Arizona and has won 20 of the past 21 games between the teams.
"I love the effort," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "I thought our second and third effort was really good. I thought we had some great blocks. Obviously, [Ullmark] was fantastic, and he needed to be; we gave up too much. And 'Pasta' was fantastic."
Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (13-11-2), which has lost two in a row after winning five straight. Connor Ingram made 24 saves.
"It's tough when you give four (goals up) after two (periods) at the TD (Garden) to get out with a win," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "But at the same time, our guys, they (were) never out of the fight. They kept coming and kept working, and we generate good offense, we just have to make sure our offense is not that costly."
Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 15:22 of the first period, taking the puck from Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki in the corner and skating around the back of the net before scoring from in front.
Charlie Coyle made it 2-0 at 16:10 of the first, tapping in a centering pass from Frederic.
Kevin Shattenkirk extended it to 3-0 at 2:02 of the second, one-timing Pastrnak's cross-ice pass on the power play.
The Coyotes scored twice in 32 seconds to get within one goal.
"I think we just maybe got caught up in thinking the game was going to be a bit of a runaway and got a little loose there," Shattenkirk said. "They're a good team offensively; they can make you pay."
Keller made it 3-1 at 2:50 of the second, beating Ullmark from inside the left face-off circle, and Carcone cut it to 3-2 at 3:22, taking the puck away from Bruins forward Matthew Poitras before scoring.
"I think we just had to stay calm," Carcone said. "There was obviously some frustration going on. I thought maybe it was taking away from us, but [Tourigny] reassured us that we're playing a good game, and we just got to stick with it. I think we responded well to that."
Danton Heinen made it 4-2 at 9:12, taking a pass from Poitras and scoring from the slot.
"[Poitras] won a battle there on the wall," Heinen said. "First good reload by him, and then you know, a little chip there to me. I was lucky enough to put it in, but that was a good play by him and [Frederic] there to create all that."
Crouse cut it to 4-3 at 3:20 of the third period from the slot.
The Coyotes had two power-play opportunities after getting within one goal in the third period, but failed to capitalize, going 0-for-5 in the game.
Pastrnak stuffed in a rebound off Ingram's pad at 14:29 for the 5-3 final.
"We get a lead, it's up to us to see if we can play the right way, close it out," Coyle said. "Those are games you're going to have to get used to, no matter what the score is, really. But we want to keep playing the same way, not sit back, just play the right way."
NOTES: Bruins forward Pavel Zacha sustained an upper-body injury and did not play after the first period. Montgomery said Zacha's status won't be known until the team practices on Monday. … Carcone (19 goals in 55 NHL games) is one goal shy of becoming the fastest player in Coyotes history to have 20 career goals; Conor Garland (60 games) is the only Coyotes player to reach the mark in 65 games or fewer. … Pastrnak had his 13th multipoint game this season and has multipoint games in half his 26 games this season.