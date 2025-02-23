Carlsson scores in OT to lift Ducks past Bruins for 4th straight win

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano each scored, and Jackson LaCombe added two assists for Anaheim (25-24-6), which has won four straight games and seven of its past eight. Goaltender John Gibson made 19 saves through two periods, but did not return for the third period. Lukas Dostal finished with 10 saves.

“They’ve been our backbone all year,” Vatrano said of the goaltending tandem. “They’ve given us a chance to win and steal games for us every single night. It’s been fun . . . We just have to believe in one another in this room. We’re a really close group and all get along. At the end of the day, everybody wants to play in the playoffs, right? So, for us, we’re not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re trying to take it game by game and try to grow every single day in practice and in games.”

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (27-24-7), and Mason Lohrei had two assists. Jeremy Swayman finished with 26 saves.

David Pastrnak had an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games (27 points; 11 goals, 16 assists), tying the Carolina Hurricanes' Mikko Rantanen and the Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl for the longest in the NHL this season.

“It was bit of a sloppy game,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “You kind of expect that after the break and we knew we would make some mistakes. We stuck with it, got a point and we have to continue to build and be better. There are some things we can take away from the game and get ready for the next one.”

Marchand left the game early in the third period after falling awkwardly and slamming his head against the boards in front of the Anaheim bench after a whistle. He crawled to the Bruins bench and was quickly tended to by a trainer. After going to the locker room, Marchand returned late in the period, finished the game and assisted on the game-tying goal.

“I feel fine,” he said. “It was a mandatory check-in, or whatever you have to do, but I’m good.”