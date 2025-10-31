Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

The Canucks caught the Blues on a turnover and line change, and Sherwood’s breakaway goal at 10:42 tied it 2-2, beating Binnington on the backhand.

Sherwood gave the Canucks their first lead of the game 3-2 when his shot from the right circle beat Binnington at 7:04 of the third period.

Suter tied it 3-3 at 10:48 with a power-play goal, driving the net and putting in the rebound of Fowler's wrist shot from the blue line.

Evander Kane had scored with 2:42 remaining that would have given the Canucks a 4-3 lead, but the Blues challenged for goalie interference.

“It was right down to the last minute,” Montgomery said. “We saw the overhead on the bench pretty quick. (Video coach) Elliott Mondou did a really good job saying, ‘I’m not sure right now.’ ... I called the ref over to buy some more time, we had seen it enough that I was ready to challenge it and then Elliott came in and said, ‘Yes, challenge it.’ It was stick on stick and it went through his blocker side. ... It really made us feel that we were 80 percent certain that it would get reversed.

“We didn’t get lucky with the goalie interference, but we can’t be giving up that many cracks from the middle of the ice with three minutes left. Guys that are out there have to value ending plays, protecting valuable ice a little more than what we are doing right now.”

NOTES: Sherwood’s only other NHL hat trick came on Dec. 16, 2024 with the Canucks in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. … St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn played in his 600th game with the franchise. … Blues forward Dalibor Dvorsky, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, played 16:36 and won nine of 13 face-offs in his season debut and third NHL game. … Vancouver defenseman Tom Willander, the No. 11 pick in the 2023 draft, played 19:09 and was a plus-1 in his second NHL game.