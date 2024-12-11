Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions

Alexey Toropchenko lost the team’s shootout competition during a team practice on Monday — and there were repercussions.

As "punishment," the team made Toropchenko take warm-ups on Tuesday in Vancouver without his visor or his shoulder pads, instead making him use Kelly Chase’s original (and much thinner) shoulder pads.

“Gotta get better at shootouts,” Toropchenko said in a pregame interview with former Blue Jamie Rivers on FanDuel Sports Network. “How did guys play in these things?”

The Blues have been using Chase’s old shoulder pads as their postgame player of the game award, which is presented to a teammate by the previous winner after every victory.

Chase is currently undergoing treatment for the second time in a battle with leukemia.