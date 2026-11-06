Mailloux recalled from Springfield conditioning assignment

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Logan Mailloux from his conditioning assignment with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Mailloux, 23, underwent surgery on his right hand on Sept. 28 after suffering the injury in the Blues’ final 2026 preseason game.

Last season, he appeared in 67 regular-season games for the Blues, posting 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 48 penalty minutes.

The Belle River, Ontario, native was drafted by the Canadiens in the first round, No. 31 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Blues via trade on July 1, 2025.