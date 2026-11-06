Mailloux recalled from Springfield conditioning assignment

maillous_shift4
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Logan Mailloux from his conditioning assignment with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Mailloux, 23, underwent surgery on his right hand on Sept. 28 after suffering the injury in the Blues’ final 2026 preseason game. 

Last season, he appeared in 67 regular-season games for the Blues, posting 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 48 penalty minutes.

The Belle River, Ontario, native was drafted by the Canadiens in the first round, No. 31 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Blues via trade on July 1, 2025.

News Feed

Blues host Salute to Military Night on Nov. 10

Bratt wins it in OT after Devils blow three-goal lead in third against Blues

Garand makes 32 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end four-game skid

Mailloux assigned to Springfield for conditioning

Enter to win a Sky Suite for you and 11 friends!

Blues reveal Hometown Remix uniform

October review: What we've learned about the Blues in the early-going

Burns assigned to Springfield

Blues get three goals in third period to rally past Red Wings

Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Blues assign Stenberg to Springfield

Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 27 for breast cancer awareness

Stillman releases statement on protest at recent Blues game

Kochetkov wins seventh straight start, Hurricanes shut out Blues

DIRECTV, U-Verse add Blue Note+ to lineup

Burns recalled from Springfield