Sundqvist cleared for contact, likely to return soon

sundqvist_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Oskar Sundqvist has been cleared for contact and his return to the lineup is likely now just a matter of days — not weeks.

“He’s going through protocol right now,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said about Sundqvist’s status after a recent team practice. “It’s definitely probably not week to week, more day to day. He’s still a little ways away… it might be a little longer, like five to six to seven days, which takes him to later on next week. We’ll see how it goes over the next few days at least.”

Sundqvist suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in late March of last season and underwent surgery to repair the injury soon after. The rehabilitation was expected to take six months, putting Sundqvist right on track for an October return.

“He’s put the work in,” Bannister added. “He’s really pushed himself, stayed here in the summer, put in a lot of work to get himself rehabbed. The work he’s put in through training camp and conditioning to make sure that when he was ready to play, he’d be ready.

“He looks good out there.”

News Feed

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

Blues highlight new partnership with introduction of the Ronzoni Olympia

Saad activated, Texier placed on IR

Blues Home Opener show to feature re-imagined 'Meet Me In St. Louis' song

Eichel, Barbashev help Golden Knights hold off Blues

Blues overcome 3-goal deficit to win in overtime

Blues add new concession stands for 2024-25

Kyrou, Blues rally past Kraken to win season opener

Blues recall Bolduc from Springfield

Bally Sports slated to air 71 regular-season Blues games in 2024-25

Dobbs Face-Off Week set for Oct. 11-19

Blues set 2024-25 Opening Day roster

Blues assign 10 players to Springfield

Blues recall 8 players from Springfield

3 Blues prospects named team captains

Springfield Thunderbirds announce long-term affiliation agreement with Blues

Projected Lineup: Oct. 3 vs. Dallas

Preview: Blues vs. Stars