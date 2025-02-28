WASHINGTON -- Philip Broberg had two goals, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena on Thursday.
Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games
Neighbours gets goal, assist for St. Louis; Washington loses 2nd straight in regulation for 1st time since mid-December
Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored 35 seconds apart in the second period, and Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for the Blues (28-26-6), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season and are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn each had two assists, and Joel Hofer made 16 saves for St. Louis.
“We wanted this one bad,” Holloway said. “I know [in] the media, it's been a thing where we haven't won three in a row this year and at times we've been playing some good hockey, but I think recently we've been playing awesome. We're playing the right way, all four lines are buzzing and playing honest, so I think as long as we keep going and playing the right way, I think we can go on a little run.”
Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (38-13-8), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 16-17. Charlie Lindgren made 14 saves.
“I feel like the last couple of games just lacked a little bit of whatever you want to call it, a little oomph,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “You can feel it. … Just second on pucks, just little things throughout the game that you can tell that we need to do a better job, and we’ve got to find it.”
Washington captain Alex Ovechkin was kept off the scoresheet and remains 12 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL all-time record with 23 games remaining in the regular season.
Broberg, a defenseman, put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 11:14 of the first period, scoring from the bottom of the right circle off a pass across the slot from Mathieu Joseph.
“If I'm playing my game and if I see an opportunity to jump, I'll jump up into the play, for sure,” Broberg said.
Pierre-Luc Dubois tied it 1-1 at 15:04 when he cut in front of the net, took a pass from Taylor Raddysh in the right circle, and eluded Hofer’s stick before sliding the puck in.
Broberg gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 17:45. Neighbours sent the puck into the zone and Broberg controlled it in the left circle, deked around Lindgren and backhanded the puck home as he fell to the ice. Broberg has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games.
“I think 'Broby's' been playing awesome as of late, and the offense has come,” Holloway said. “It was good to see him get a couple goals tonight and use his speed like he does. He's an elite skater, and it was nice to see a couple go in for him.”
McMichael tied the score 2-2 when he beat Hofer far side from the left circle at 16:55 of the second period.
Holloway put the Blues ahead 3-2 when he deflected Ryan Suter’s pass from the point past Lindgren at 17:23.
Parayko made it 4-2 when he controlled a loose puck during a scramble in front of Lindgren and scored from the left post at 17:58.
“It killed us,” McMichael said. “Any time you fight back in a game and tie it up, you can’t allow two quick ones like that, especially the shift right after. So, we’ve got stuff to clean up and then we’ll be better Saturday [against Tampa Bay].”
Neighbours scored into the empty net at 18:05 of the third period for the 5-2 final.
“It feels good, but most importantly it's the way we're doing it,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “We're in control of games right now, these three wins, and we've got to keep it up. We've got to stay with the process.”
NOTES: Schenn played 15:39 and was plus-3 in his 1,000th NHL game. The Blues are 4-1-1 in their past six games in Washington. … Blues center Robert Thomas (assist) extended his point streak to nine games (12 points; four goals, eight assists). … Capitals forward Tom Wilson (illness) was a late scratch. Carbery said he thinks Wilson will be play on Saturday. ... Dubois has recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games.