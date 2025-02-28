Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored 35 seconds apart in the second period, and Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for the Blues (28-26-6), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season and are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn each had two assists, and Joel Hofer made 16 saves for St. Louis.

“We wanted this one bad,” Holloway said. “I know [in] the media, it's been a thing where we haven't won three in a row this year and at times we've been playing some good hockey, but I think recently we've been playing awesome. We're playing the right way, all four lines are buzzing and playing honest, so I think as long as we keep going and playing the right way, I think we can go on a little run.”

Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (38-13-8), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 16-17. Charlie Lindgren made 14 saves.

“I feel like the last couple of games just lacked a little bit of whatever you want to call it, a little oomph,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “You can feel it. … Just second on pucks, just little things throughout the game that you can tell that we need to do a better job, and we’ve got to find it.”