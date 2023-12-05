Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT

Alexey Toropchenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for St. Louis (13-10-1), which has won two of three.

“It's a fun atmosphere to play in. I enjoy it. You definitely feel like you better show when you play here and going against a team like that,” Binnington said. “They're a competitive group and they play the right way and play hard, so I think we did a good job stepping up tonight and getting the win.”

Jack Eichel scored, and Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas (16-5-5), which had won two in a row.

“We had a lot of good looks, some Grade As that [Binnington] made stops on. I thought we defended pretty well and didn't give up a lot,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “All in all, pretty good game. Well enough to win for sure. We've seen a bit of this movie the last month with some goaltenders playing real well against us where we didn't get points, so at least we got a point in this one.”