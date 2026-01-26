Stenberg assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned forward Otto Stenberg to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stenberg, 20, appeared in 18 games during his recall to the Blues, posting eight points (one goal, seven assists).

The Stenungsund, Sweden native has also dressed in 21 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). Overall, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has played in 59 career AHL regular-season games, tallying 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and eight penalty minutes.

He was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 25 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.