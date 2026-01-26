Stenberg assigned to Springfield

stenberg_otto_closeup
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned forward Otto Stenberg to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stenberg, 20, appeared in 18 games during his recall to the Blues, posting eight points (one goal, seven assists).

The Stenungsund, Sweden native has also dressed in 21 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). Overall, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has played in 59 career AHL regular-season games, tallying 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and eight penalty minutes.

He was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 25 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Blues host USA Hockey Silver Goalie education course

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist placed on injured reserve

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas