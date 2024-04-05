Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

Saad tied it 1-1 at 7:27 on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Thomas after a turnover by O’Reilly.

Forsberg put Nashville back ahead 2-1 at 1:13 of the second period on the power play with a wrist shot that went in off Binnington’s stick.

Anthony Beauvillier extended it to 3-1 at 19:29 with a power-play goal off a pass in the crease from Nyquist.

“Just got to put those in the net,” Beauvillier said. “Those are nice. It was great. I thought obviously a great play there by [Luke Evangelista] and [Nyquist] in front of the net. I just had to tap it home.”

Michael McCarron extended it to 4-1 at 4:09 of the third period on a wrist shot. Kiefer Sherwood forced a turnover from Blues defenseman Torey Krug, and McCarron beat Binnington with a wrist shot.

Neighbours made it 4-2 at 6:21 on a partial breakaway off a pass from Faulk.

Kyrou cut it to 4-3 at 17:45 on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle.

“Yeah, [Saros is] one of the best goalies in the League,” Faulk said. “He's been that way for a while. It's a tough goalie to crack. It's tough. Some nights you've got to try and lock it down and know in order to win a game, you might have to be a low-scoring game because you know you're going against a good goalie and a team that tries to play pretty tight defensively, not open it up too much.

“He played well tonight. We had 45, almost 50 shots or something. We threw a lot at him, that's for sure.”

Forsberg scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 at 18:16, and Mark Jankowski also scored into an empty net with 37 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.

NOTES: Forsberg recorded his ninth multi-goal game of 2023-24 to match Matt Duchene’s franchise record for most in a season (nine in 2021-22). … Josi reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career (23 goals in 2021-22) and joined Shea Weber as the second defenseman in Predators history to have multiple 20-goal seasons.