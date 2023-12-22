Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas had three assists for the Blues (16-15-1), who are 3-1-0 with Drew Bannister as coach.

St. Louis lost 6-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

“This is the response I expected,” Bannister said. “That is a character team in there. I know they have gone through some tough spells here in the last little while, but they dug in here tonight.”

Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers (18-12-2), who have lost four of their past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Florida has been outscored 15-2 in the four losses.

“This is a really good example of why you can’t play a rush game, because you don’t have to give up a lot of chances,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We gave up five, and they scored on three of them. I am not looking at Sergei Bobrovsky on any of them. … Did they have a lot of chances? No, but the ones they did have were so big.”