Thomas gets 1st hat trick, lifts Blues past Avalanche

Thomas gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 12:01 of the first period when he one-timed Snuggerud’s centering pass top shelf past Blackwood's blocker from the high slot. Snuggerud gained possession at the right side of the crease during a scramble for the puck before feeding Thomas.

“He was terrific right from his first shift. He had the puck on the stick,” Montgomery said. “He scored the three goals, but he made about six high-end passes. I'm sitting on the bench and I don't even see the lanes that he sees going full speed. So, he was really good, but he was really good on the PK, too."

Kelly tied it 1-1 at 15:10 of the first with a redirection of Burns’ point shot that ricocheted off the left leg of Blues defenseman Cam Fowler and past the glove of Hofer. The goal was his 20th of the season.

“Things are just going in. I mean, like this one goes off my stick then off their guy. So little bit of luck,” Kelly said. “I'm happy with the year I've been having, but yeah, we still got (six) games here, and we need to get a couple more wins here. That's the priority.”

Burns put Colorado in front 2-1 at 3:40 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right point that made it through traffic and under Hofer's blocker.

“It's a lot of winning and losing back and forth lately,” MacKinnon said. “It was a tight game. Obviously, back-to-back, but would have been nice just to get a point there, take our chances in OT.”

Thomas responded 29 seconds later to tie it 2-2, taking a pass from Holloway on a rush and scoring glove side from the bottom of the right circle. The play came nine seconds after Hofer stopped MacKinnon on a breakaway.

“We’re having fun as a team. We’re trying to win games and we’re doing our best to possibly do that,” Snuggerud said. “Coming into this building is a tough one, and I thought we rose to the occasion, and we need to do the same thing at home.”

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin didn’t play because of an upper-body injury. He is day to day.

“He's probably a possibility even for Tuesday. We'll just see how he feels the next couple days. Just that time of year,” Bednar said. “You get some little bumps and bruises. Everybody has them, but sometimes there's something a little bit more significant. I don't want to be playing guys hurt if it can get worse. So, you got to be careful on some of them. That's what we did today with Val.”

NOTES: The two teams will play again in St. Louis on Tuesday. ... Thomas has 10 points (five goals, five assists) on a five-game point streak. ... Holloway has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) on a six-game point streak.