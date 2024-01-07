Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout

Walker scores for St. Louis; Carolina extends point streak to 6

Recap: Blues @ Hurricanes 1.6.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jordan Binnington made 29 saves, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in the shootout at PNC Arena on Saturday.

"'Binner' was a catalyst for us," St. Louis interim coach Drew Bannister said. "He made some great saves to keep us in the game. It was a dig-in, just to keep it tight and wait for opportunities. That’s a good hockey team, and we found a way to get an extra point."

Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (20-17-1), who have won two in a row. Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout, when Binnington stopped four of five shots. 

"We just talked about (finding) ways to win the tight games," Schenn said. "It’s a confidence booster in our locker room, but we know how hard we’re working. Nothing comes for free. I think we have to realize the rest of the month, and probably the rest of the season, is going to be like this."

STL@CAR: Walker nets his first goal of season for lead in 1st period

Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes (22-13-5), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1). Antti Raanta made 21 saves.

"The bounces didn't go our way tonight, but overall, I thought it was a solid game," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Especially coming off a tough game last night (a 6-2 win at the Washington Capitals) too. I liked it."

Walker put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 11:04 of the first period when he skated in on a breakaway and shot five-hole.

Teravainen scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot from between the circles to tie the game 1-1 at 13:17 of the first.

"We played a hard game yesterday, traveled here, had a back-to-back," Teravainen said. "I think we had good chances to get more than one goal. We just didn’t get it in."

STL@CAR: Teravainen gets Hurricanes on board with PPG in 1st period

Binnington made 13 saves in the second period.

"It's fun when you're in a rhythm like that," Binnington said. "[Raanta] played very well, and our team played very well defensively, preventing a lot of good chances and clearing pucks. It was a hard-fought battle, and it’s nice to be winning those games against good teams."

Raanta is 1-0-1 since clearing waivers on Dec. 16 and being assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League for two games. He made 18 saves in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 28.

"Since the Montreal game, [the fans] have been fantastic," Raanta said. "You make a kind of normal, easy save, and the whole crowd keeps yelling your name. Big thanks to them."

Schenn is 2-for-3 in shootout attempts this season but has not scored a goal in 16 games or had a point in his last 12.

"When you haven't gotten a point in 12 (games) and you haven’t scored in [16], you don’t try and overthink it," Schenn said. "You go fast and hope for the best. That's what I did."

NOTES: Colton Parayko passed Barclay Plager for fourth among Blues defensemen in games played (615). … Sebastian Aho (three goals, 13 assists) and Andrei Svechnikov (seven goals, seven assists) each had a six-game point streak end. … The Hurricanes are 8-1-4 in their past 13 games. … The game marked the beginning of a six-game homestand for the Hurricanes.

