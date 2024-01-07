Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout

"'Binner' was a catalyst for us," St. Louis interim coach Drew Bannister said. "He made some great saves to keep us in the game. It was a dig-in, just to keep it tight and wait for opportunities. That’s a good hockey team, and we found a way to get an extra point."

Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (20-17-1), who have won two in a row. Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout, when Binnington stopped four of five shots.

"We just talked about (finding) ways to win the tight games," Schenn said. "It’s a confidence booster in our locker room, but we know how hard we’re working. Nothing comes for free. I think we have to realize the rest of the month, and probably the rest of the season, is going to be like this."