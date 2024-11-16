Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid

Radek Faksa had a goal and an assist, and Alexey Toropchenko had two assists for St. Louis (8-9-1), which had lost four in a row (0-3-1). Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

“We definitely deserved to win that game, there was no question,” Blues coach Drew Bannister said. “If we get a little puck luck, you know, that game could have been out of hand at the end of the second period. I thought our guys were great in all three zones. We created a lot offensively.”

Trent Frederic scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves for Boston (8-8-3), which has lost three of four (1-1-2).

“We’re trying to be positive,” Frederic said. “I think guys are trying to have fun at the rink, and the staff does a good job of that. I would say there’s obviously some frustration.

“I think everyone, the team’s not having the year we predicted, or started we thought we’ve done in the past and stuff, but we can turn it around in any second, and I think it’s not going to take much. We’re not that far away.”

Nathan Walker tied it 2-2 for St. Louis at 9:18 of the third period, receiving Faksa’s pass from behind the net and snapping it in from the high slot.

“I just think we [Walker, Faksa, Toropchenko] like to keep it simple,” Walker said. “We kind of know what our strengths are [as a line], and we like to play to them. Sometimes it works out where we can get on the score sheet, too, obviously, and sometimes it doesn’t. But tonight was just one of those games where a couple things happened for us.”