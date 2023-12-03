Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (12-9-2). Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored during a three-goal first period.

“That’s our best first period of the year, no doubt about it,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “With and without the puck we had urgency, we had a plan and we were focused. I really liked our first period, no doubt about it.”

Brandon Saad scored and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the Blues (12-10-1), who lost their second in three games.

“Another game where we’ve got to stop the momentum before it ends up three [quick] goals like it did tonight,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “We had about 10 minutes there of bad hockey 10 to 15 minutes of OK hockey and 35 minutes of good hockey, but it’s not good enough.”

Arizona’s four consecutive wins were against the past five Stanley Cup champions: the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning (2020 and 2021) and the Blues. The Coyotes play the Washington Capitals, the 2018 Cup champions, on Monday.

“We want to win games and we want to be in it, we want to be in the race for the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs,” Tourigny said. “We said at the beginning of the season we wanted to play meaningful games, so we're in a good spot. But we can’t take anything for granted, a [bad] week and you're out of it.”

Ingram started all four games in the streak, allowing a combined five goals.

“We wanted this game,” said Maccelli, a reference to two earlier Blues wins against the Coyotes. “We got away a little from what we wanted to do in the second and third [periods], but we got the job done. It’s more fun when you win and `Ingy’ has been unreal.”