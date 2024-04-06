‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The St. Louis Blues alumni played a group of NHL alumni and celebrity guests in the ‘Puck Cancer’ charity game at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday.

Proceeds from the event go toward supporting Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The game, which drew a sellout crowd of 3,000 plus standing room attendance, and consisted of two 20-minute periods, ended in a 7-7 tie.

The Blues and the Blues alumni presented a check for $600,000 prior to puck drop, and the game raised more than $400,000 and counting for cancer research.

Blues alumni Kelly Chase, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November, helped orchestrate the event.

"I'm extremely grateful, but I also look at it like I think everyone's been affected by (cancer)," Chase said. "It's not a one-time thing, there's nobody that's going to be here that has not been affected by cancer in some way, shape or form, right? I've been supported in so many ways by this city at so many different times, it's overwhelming, and then the brotherhood of the hockey players, sports community, entertainers. I'm pretty happy, pretty grateful and pretty proud of them."

Among the notable players to participate in the event included Blues alumni Barret Jackman; current Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan; Chase and his three sons Will, Luke and Ben; Cam Janssen; Pierre Turgeon, Brian Elliott and country music singer Dierks Bentley. Notable NHL alumni included Chris Chelios, Adam Graves, Ray Whitney, Sheldon Souray, George Parros, Ed Belfour, Brian Boyle, Adam Burish and “Full House” star Dave Coulier.