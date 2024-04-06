Dierks Bentley scores in Blues Alumni charity hockey game

When country music star Dierks Bentley was awarded a penalty shot in a 5-5 charity hockey game in St. Louis on Friday night, everyone in the packed Centene Community Ice Center was probably wondering…

What is he thinkin’

Turns out, Dierks was thinking about going wide left, then placing a perfect shot between the pads of former NHL goalie Ben Scrivens to give the Blues Alumni team a 6-5 lead with 13 minutes to go.

“(Awarding me) the penalty shot was questionable, but we’re not gonna talk about that, we’re gonna talk about the goal,” Bentley told stlouisblues.com after the game. “It was a nice little move from left to right to get him to split, so I got the five-hole goal. At first I thought maybe he was being nice and letting me have the goal, but upon further review it looks like he was actually really trying and it was a legit goal. It was pretty cool for me to score a goal in the presence of all these NHL greats - definitely a career highlight for me.”