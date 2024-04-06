Dierks Bentley scores in Blues Alumni charity hockey game

dierks_scores_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

When country music star Dierks Bentley was awarded a penalty shot in a 5-5 charity hockey game in St. Louis on Friday night, everyone in the packed Centene Community Ice Center was probably wondering…

What is he thinkin’

Turns out, Dierks was thinking about going wide left, then placing a perfect shot between the pads of former NHL goalie Ben Scrivens to give the Blues Alumni team a 6-5 lead with 13 minutes to go.

“(Awarding me) the penalty shot was questionable, but we’re not gonna talk about that, we’re gonna talk about the goal,” Bentley told stlouisblues.com after the game. “It was a nice little move from left to right to get him to split, so I got the five-hole goal. At first I thought maybe he was being nice and letting me have the goal, but upon further review it looks like he was actually really trying and it was a legit goal. It was pretty cool for me to score a goal in the presence of all these NHL greats - definitely a career highlight for me.”

Dierks Bentley scores on penalty shot in charity game

The country hitmaker has had plenty of highlights. After launching his career in 2003 with What Was I Thinkin’ - a debut single that went to No. 1 - Bentley has released 10 studio albums that have produced 27 singles on the Hot Country Songs Chart - 18 of which have gone to the top.

The charity game ended in a 7-7 tie — there could be no losers in a game organized by former Blue Kelly Chase, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last November. The game featured Blues legends such as Pierre Turgeon and Scott Young pitted against NHL Alumni such as Chris Chelios and Ed Belfour. Celebrity coaches included Brett Hull, Garth Brooks and Sean Payton.

Proceeds from the game, along with a $200,000 commitment from the St. Louis Blues’ Hockey Fights Cancer efforts, provided a $600,000 donation to the Jimmy V Foundation to benefit cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

“I met Kelly Chase orginally up in Idaho when my son skated at the Gretzky Hockey School camp up there,” Bentley said. “I’ve known him now for five years, and he’s a great guy. When he called me up and told me about his cancer, I was devastated, but when this opportunity came up, I was happy to come out here and do my small part to make this night successful.”

Related Content

‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

Chase mic'd up for charity game

News Feed

‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Blues announce 2024 Fan Appreciation initiatives

Walker nominated for Masterton Trophy

Forsberg has 3 points, Predators top Blues to end 3-game skid

Snuggerud to remain with Gophers for another season

Blues for Kids host Friends of Kids with Cancer

Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

Blackwood makes 35 saves, Sharks shut out Blues

Binnington records two assists in win

2 Blues games to shift to Bally Sports Midwest Extra

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues top Flames to gain in West wild-card race

Sundqvist to miss rest of season with ACL injury

Blues prospects gearing up for playoffs

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

Sundqvist leaves game with lower-body injury

Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Leddy reflects on hockey career as he reaches 1,000 NHL games