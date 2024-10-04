Springfield Thunderbirds announce long-term affiliation agreement with Blues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Today, the Springfield Thunderbirds and St. Louis Blues announced the extension of their affiliation agreement through the end of the 2030-31 season. The deal further solidifies the long-term future of the American Hockey League in Springfield, one of the league’s charter cities.

"We are thrilled to continue our richly rewarding long-term partnership with the St. Louis Blues," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The Blues and Thunderbirds share similar core values regarding player and staff development and maintaining a deep commitment to their communities. Our collaboration has enabled us to grow our franchise both on the ice and throughout the region. We cannot wait to see the next generation of Blues stars hone their talents in Springfield in front of the best fans in the AHL."

In the first three seasons as the Blues' AHL affiliates, the Thunderbirds have experienced tremendous success on and off the ice. In 2022, the team captured the Richard F. Canning Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions, reaching the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in club history. The T-Birds received the AHL President's Award as Team of the Year that same year.

“On behalf of our local ownership group, we are proud to announce an extension of our affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues. I want to thank Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, General Manager Doug Armstrong, and the Blues staff, as well as our President Nate Costa and his team, for building a culture of cooperation and success that is unparalleled within the AHL. This agreement will ensure that AHL hockey has a home in Springfield for many years to come,” commented Paul Picknelly, Thunderbirds Managing Owner.

The club built upon their success last season, posting a franchise-record 20 sellout games, including a 14-game sellout streak to end the campaign. 2023-2024 also marked the T-Bird’s eighth consecutive season of attendance growth (6,321 fans per game).

“First, I want to thank Springfield Thunderbirds President Nate Costa, the local ownership group under managing partner Paul Picknelly, and the entire team and staff for their continued dedicated efforts and support and belief in our City of Springfield," said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. "Special thanks and appreciation to the St. Louis Blues organization for their continued strong commitment to our local T-Birds! Both organizations are class acts that share a strong emphasis on community and fan engagement and putting a quality product and team on the ice.

"This was never more evident than during our T-Birds' iconic Calder Cup playoff run in 2022. The energy, excitement, and electricity downtown were amazing! Because of this award-winning partnership, in 2023, we jointly announced, along with the UMass Donohue Institute, that the Springfield Thunderbirds have had an overall economic impact of over $126 million in Springfield. The positive economic spinoff to local businesses, including bars, restaurants, hotels, and other amenities, has been tremendous. As a longtime season ticket holder, I can tell you first-hand how great this business model has been. From record number of sold-out games and season attendance records, the accolades of achievements keep piling up in a good way. Once again, thank you to our Springfield Thunderbirds and St. Louis Blues for your continued belief, support and investment in the City of Springfield. I look forward to seeing everyone on opening night on Saturday, October 12th. Let’s go T-Birds!”

Since the start of the partnership, the Blues have also promoted several Springfield staff members to the parent club in St. Louis. Most notably, Drew Bannister became the first T-Birds coach to earn a promotion to an NHL bench when he was named the Blues' head coach on May 8.

“Springfield provides a first-class environment for players in the Blues organization to develop on and off the ice and continue their progress toward the NHL in a well-established, supportive market with strong, experienced leadership," said Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller.

In addition to Bannister's rise to the NHL, 26 players have skated in games for both the Thunderbirds and the Blues, including young stars Jake Neighbours, Zack Bolduc, Matthew Kessel, Joel Hofer, Scott Perunovich, and Zach Dean.

"This is an exciting day for both the St. Louis Blues and the Springfield Thunderbirds organizations," said Thunderbirds General Manager Kevin Maxwell. "This agreement provides stability for our players and staff, and it will continue to offer our fans the chance to identify with our prospects and follow their careers as they graduate onto the Blues."

The affiliation extension assures Springfield's continued tenancy in the American Hockey League, which dates back to 1936. The City of Firsts has had an active AHL franchise on the ice every season since 1954.

“The city of Springfield has been a cornerstone of the American Hockey League for more than 80 years,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Hockey in Springfield has experienced a renaissance since the arrival of the Thunderbirds. Stability with an NHL affiliate is very important for AHL clubs, and we’re pleased that Springfield’s partnership with the St. Louis Blues will continue to bring excitement and entertainment to the fans of Western Massachusetts.”

The Thunderbirds drop the puck on the new season on Saturday, Oct. 12, as they host the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center on Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. The day begins with the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party at the MGM Springfield Plaza from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.