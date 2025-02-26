Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Zack Bolduc scored twice, Cam Fowler and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and two assists, and Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for the Blues (27-26-6), who are 3-0-1 their past four games and ended a season-long six-game homestand 3-1-2. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

“I just liked the way that every line looked the same on the ice,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “Checking-wise, but especially offensively, we played hard, offensive hockey whereas if we didn’t have a play to make, we went in and put it behind, we went to work on the forecheck, we were putting it in an area where someone was skating towards that area. I thought the defensemen did a great job in the first period of holding the O-zone, hammering walls, having tight gaps, which allowed our forwards to get more offensive zone time and I think it really paid off.”

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (25-31-4), who lost the final two games of a four-game road trip (2-2-0). Joey Daccord allowed five goals on 21 shots before being pulled for the NHL debut of Nikke Kokko, who allowed two goals on six shots.

When Seattle forward Jared McCann was asked what the Kraken were struggling with tonight, he said, “Take your pick, pretty much everything. D-zone coverage, couldn’t get a forecheck established, made it easy on them. It just looked like we didn’t have our legs tonight. It’s just overall pretty embarrassing.”

Jordan Kyrou made it 1-0 at 8:04 of the first period off a toe drag into the inner right circle and wrister off the short side post.

Sundqvist’s power-play goal at 12:48 made it 2-0, a shot from the slot off a Pavel Buchnevich pass from the goal line.

"I think it was supposed to go to Fowler," Sundqvist said. "I kind of felt that there was a lot of open ice right there and both 'Tommer' and 'Buchy' are such skilled players, they're going to find you if you find open ice.

"The original play was to go over to Fowler, but it worked out in the end."